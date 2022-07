Early voting for the August 2nd primary election is slow going around the state. The Ohio Secretary of State is reporting that statewide nearly 45,000 people voted in the first week of early voting. Which is more than they expected, but below a normal primary election. In the August election, local Republicans and Democrats can vote on races for the state representative, state senate, and central committee races. The second primary was needed after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected five sets of maps drawn by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. A federal court ruled that the August second primary would proceed with the 3rd set of maps that the commission drew.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO