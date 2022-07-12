Group lowers gas price to $2.38 a gallon, to make a political point

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — There was a long line of cars outside a west suburban gas station Tuesday as a conservative political group temporarily rolled back the price of fuel to make a political point.

It was not a gas giveaway. But the vehicles were lined up along Belmont Avenue, with drivers happy to listen to the message put out by Americans for Prosperity-Illinois.

“We’re highlighting the cost of bad Washington policies, whether it be reckless spending or bad energy policy, and the impact that it has on gas prices across the nation,” the group’s deputy state director, Brian Costin, said.

Gasoline went for $2.38 a gallon, for two hours. Group representatives say they rolled back the price of gasoline to levels of January 2020, when Biden took office.

Some drivers agreed Biden can be blamed for high gas prices, but others said they didn't necessarily agree with that -- they just wanted the price break.

