Tiger Woods knocks golfers joining Saudi-backed tour

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) – Golfing legend Tiger Woods was openly critical of newly created LIV Golf and his fellow pro golfers’ decisions to leave the PGA Tour during a news conference Monday at the Open Championship.

“I disagree with it,” Woods said, according to ESPN . “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

Woods, who is set to participate in his third golfing tournament after sustaining a serious leg injury in a single-vehicle accident in February 2021, added that the future is uncertain for players who left PGA Tour for LIV Golf to compete in major championships.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility. We don’t know that for sure yet. It’s up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination,” the 46-year-old golfer said at the news conference.

“But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National. That, to me, I just don’t understand it.”

The PGA Tour on Monday acknowledged the Department of Justice (DOJ) launching an investigation into the organization over allegations of anti-competitive behavior, as high-profile golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson left the tour to join the new golf league.

According to the PGA Tour’s bylaws, golfers aren’t allowed to participate in other golfing leagues unless they get permission from the tour’s commissioner. Some golfers initially signed required release forms to participate in LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament, but their requests were denied by the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour has fined or banned golfers who have joined LIV Golf, which has also come under scrutiny for Suadi Arabia’s controversial record of human rights abuses.

Woods also said that he doesn’t believe the new startup golfing tournament will last long, noting the history of the PGA and European Tour has established over the decades, ESPN noted.

“I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game,” Woods said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

