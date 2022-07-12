ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Man accused of burglaries, stealing Chick-fil-A delivery car in Montgomery County

By Brian Farrell
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLKyD_0gdFi7gZ00

Detectives said Curtis Gipson, 18, of Suitland burglarized several businesses. They arrested him twice, once after he ran from a stolen Chick-fil-A delivery car that was in a wreck.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is responsible for burglaries at several businesses and who is accused of stealing a Chick-fil-A delivery car.

Detectives said 18-year-old Curtis Gipson of Suitland committed crimes in Silver Spring between May 19 and July 6, 2022. The locations of the burglaries were:

  • Whole Foods Market on Wayne Avenue
  • Cava on Fenton Street
  • Potbelly on Ellsworth Drive
  • Chipotle on Fenton Street

The Montgomery County Department of Police said that that Gipson forced his way into the businesses and stole money and property from them.

Police arrested Gipson on burglary charges on June 28. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

On July 6, shortly before 7:30 a.m., there was a collision involving a marked Chick-fil-A delivery car near University Boulevard West and Haines Street. Police said Gipson and two other people were in the delivery car when it crashed. Officers said all three ran, but police took them into custody. Gipson and the others were hurt, and medics took them to the hospital.

Detectives looked at surveillance footage from Chick-fil-A on Fenton Street. They said the footage showed Gipson forcing his way into the restaurant right before 5 a.m. on July 6 and taking the key to the delivery car which was parked outside Chick-fil-A. Detectives said he stole the car and that he took money and property from Denizen’s Brewing Company on East West Highway, Orangetheory Fitness on Fenton Street, and Chick-Fil-A on Ellsworth Drive.

Following the incidents of July 6, police said Gipson faced additional burglary charges as well as charges related to the stolen Chick-fil-A delivery car. As of Tuesday, July 12, Gipson was in jail with no bond.

Detectives said they believe Gipson might have burglarized other businesses. They encouraged anyone who thinks they were burglary victims to contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6870 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Suitland, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WJBF

14 suspects charged in alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, all 14 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin […]
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

14 indicted in Ga. prison drug ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fourteen people were indicted in a south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy that was coordinated inside a Georgia state prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to reports, this was a part of Operation Pope’s G.O.A.L. The task force alleges the drug trafficking conspiracy...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chick Fil A#Burglary#Property Crime
my40.tv

Shooting leads to chase in Upstate SC, at least 3 detained

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — A shooting in Upstate South Carolina led to both a vehicle and foot chase on Sunday night. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies heard shots fired along Abbeville Highway just before 10 p.m. on July 10. Luckily, no injuries have been reported in the incident.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
The Georgia Sun

Georgia prison drug ring busted by feds

Fourteen Georgians, including eight prison inmates, were charged Wednesday with participating in a drug trafficking ring operating in southeastern Georgia. According to a federal indictment, the group began distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl as far back as 2018 in at least seven counties: Bacon, Brantley, Camden, Coffee, Glynn, Pierce and Ware.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Georgia mayor pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

ATLANTA – A former Georgia mayor will serve nearly five years in federal prison after stealing nearly $925,000 in COVID-19 relief funds that his city handed out. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash sentenced Stonecrest ex-mayor Jason Lary to 57 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay nearly $120,000 in restitution.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Operation Slow Down Coming Soon in South Carolina

Law enforcement agencies in South Carolina are set to participate in a week-long campaign designed to get speeders to slow down. Operation Southern Slow Down will be in effect from July 17-23. Summer months are considered to be some of the deadliest on the highways as more people are traveling while students are out of school.
PUBLIC SAFETY
southgatv.com

GDOT’s South Georgia construction contracts

TIFTON, GA – Recently awarded $32.5 million Georgia Department of Transportation construction contracts include extending Westover Boulevard in Dougherty County to connect with Ledo Road in Lee County and replacing a Terrell County bridge in such poor condition that it was closed in the fall of 2019. Other contracts...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia man ties state record with 2-foot bass catch

WARWICK, Ga. — A Georgia man has tied the state record for the larges shoal bass caught in Georgia waters. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Clark Wheeler, of Arabi, will share the record for the fish he caught on April 16 on the Flint River near Warwick.
WARWICK, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Amazon Workers Walk Out on Prime Day

Many Georgia Amazon workers walked out demanding higher wages and more focus on safety, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The walkout occurred during a crucial week for Amazon- Prime Week. One worker at the Doraville distribution center said they walked out Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It seems the sales...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy