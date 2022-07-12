ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Gulf Coast shelters have too many animals, too few workers

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Animal shelters across the Mississippi Gulf coast are coping with too many animals and too few staffers and volunteers.

The Sun Herald reports that one shelter, the Jackson County Animal Shelter, is being forced to considering euthanizing healthy, adoptable dogs.

Kennels are stacked on top of each other with dogs of all ages and breeds at the Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport. The shelter has 500 animals, more than it can handle.

“It’s a capacity crisis,” said Katie King, the shelter’s development director.

Adopt a friend for only $40 at Mobile County Animal Shelter

The Humane Society, like many other businesses and organizations on the Coast, is struggling to fill job vacancies during a tight labor market.

It’s a similar story at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

When the Jackson County shelter is at its capacity, staffers are forced to euthanize animals that are not considered adoptable — those that are aggressive or so sick they cannot be treated by the shelter’s vets.

“But we are running short on animals that are not adoptable and we are fearful that we will have to do some that are to make space,” shelter director Joseph Barlow said.

HSSM and the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for volunteers, as well as donations including cleaning supplies, food, treats and more.

WJTV 12

Too close to home: Fire at firehouse in Mississippi town

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (AP) — A volunteer fire department in a Mississippi community lost the use of three trucks when its own station went up in flames. WLOX TV reports that the fire happened Monday night at the Nicholson Volunteer Fired Department station. Nicholson is a community in Pearl River County, near the Gulf Coast and the Louisiana state line. Five neighboring firefighting agencies assisted in fighting the blaze.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

The City of Biloxi looking to fill critical safety service positions

Hear the story of Brittney Reese's first competitive long jump from the man who coached her back at Gulfport High School. Concerns grow as inflation soars, highest level since 1981. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. President Biden is calling on oil and gas companies to lower prices and for Congress...
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Ocean Springs hosting community-wide sidewalk sale

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Retailers across Ocean Springs are set to participate in a community-wide sidewalk sale July 22-23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Over the two days, shops, restaurants and galleries will be offering shopping sales, drink specials and more, with deals including 20% to 75% off on clothing, shoes, jewelry, artwork, toys, food, and drinks.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WAPT

Company setting up medical marijuana clinics across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Doctors and patients are signing up to get certified for Mississippi's new medical marijuana program. Maryland-based Green Health Docs is planning to set up clinics across the state as the program takes shape. "Right now, we have an office in Biloxi, and we also have an...
JACKSON, MS
ourmshome.com

Enjoy a Sunset Cruise on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

With strokes of vivid shades of yellow, red, and orange, a beautiful canvas is painted across the Mississippi Gulf Coast skies. Every sunset is different but always beautiful. If you’re a fellow sunset chaser, then you simply must take a Sunset Cruise with the Ship Island Excursions out of Gulfport Harbor from March to November. There’s always a good time to be had on the two hour cruise. There are beautiful sights, fun music to keep the party going, and snacks and drinks for purchase.
GULFPORT, MS
