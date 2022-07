Grain futures ended the day mixed after trading considerably lower this morning. September corn ended the day at $6.00 after trading down to $5.85 and up to $6.12 during the day. New crop corn was up 8 cents at the close. August soybeans ended the day up 16 cents after a 53-cent trading range for the day. All three classes of wheat were unable to hold onto intraday gains and closed slightly lower.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO