NJ driver, 28, charged with being high on marijuana when fatally striking woman

Photo credit Getty Images

VINELAND, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- Officials on Tuesday charged a man for being under the influence of marijuana when he fatally struck a pedestrian during an August 2021 crash, authorities said.

According to Vineland police, at approximately 9 p.m. on August 30, 2021, 28-year-old Zachary Landis was driving south on College Avenue in Vineland when he struck 29-year-old Starlina Welden who was walking southbound in the roadway.

Welden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Landis was charged with strict liability vehicular homicide “specifically by being under the influence of marijuana (THC) at the time of the fatal pedestrian crash,” officials said.

According to a criminal complaint, Landis admitted to using marijuana.

Landis consented to having blood and urine samples taken and he tested positive for THC, the main compound in marijuana that makes people feel high, autorites said.

Investigators noted in court records that THC was of probable cause in the incident.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office requested an additional t analysis requested which showed that Landis had high levels of THC at the time of the crash, court documents added.

Landis was released on a summons and is expected back in court on August 18.