Boy, woman killed in Hudson River boat capsizing ID'd, were visitors from Colombia

A rescue operation is underway after a vessel capsized in the Hudson River on Tuesday afternoon. Photo credit NY Waterway

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A boy and woman were killed after a private boat with 13 people onboard capsized in the Hudson River on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The NYPD identified the victims as 7-year-old Julian Vasquez and 47-year-old Lindelia Vasquez. They were relatives who were visiting from Colombia.

Ten other family members from Colombia were also aboard the boat, as was a captain.

According to police, the 27-foot vessel overturned around 2:45 p.m. near Pier 84 in Hell's Kitchen.

The woman and child were pulled out unresponsive by rescuers, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. They later died.

Two additional people, including the boat's captain, were in critical condition and nine others have minor injuries, police said.

Sewell said it was "a tragic day for New Yorkers."

Photo credit NY Waterway

Mayor Eric Adams called the incident a "devastating moment."

"Our hearts go out to a group of people who were just using the water in our city," Adams said.

In a statement earlier Tuesday, the operator of NY Waterway said that at around 3 p.m., two of its ferries "responded to an emergency when a private boat overturned in the Hudson River, just north of the Pier 79 Midtown ferry terminal."

The ferries, the Garden State and the John Stevens, arrived on the scene and their crews rescued nine passengers from the private boat.

Photo credit NY Waterway

Two NYPD scuba divers, along with Aviation and Harbor Patrol also were part of the rescue operation.

It remains unclear at this time what caused the boat to overturn. An investigation is ongoing.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY..CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.