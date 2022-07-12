ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSP: Indiana man's gun accidentally went off inside bathroom at Northern Michigan restaurant

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago
Photo credit Michigan State Police

GARFIELD TWP., Mich. (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are reminding gun owners to be responsible after an Indiana man visiting Northern Michigan accidentally discharged his handgun in a restaurant bathroom.

The 35-year-old Hoosier, on vacation in the Traverse City area, went to the Flap Jack Shack in Garfield Township for breakfast Monday morning.

MSP officials say they were called to the restaurant around 8:30 a.m. on the report of an accidental discharge.

The Indiana man told police he hung his handgun on the coat hook inside the stall door. When he finished, he grabbed the gun off the hook and it discharged, MSP officials said.

The bullet went through the stall door and struck the ceiling, ricocheted off and landed on the floor.

MSP tweeted pictures of the damage.

Authorities say the man had a valid permit to carry the handgun. His name has not been released.

MSP officials are submitting a report of the incident to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“The MSP want to remind everyone that while it is legal to carry a handgun under certain conditions and with proper licensing, the gun owner is responsible for anything that may occur as a result,” officials said in a press release.

Comments / 9

Angel Hernandez
2d ago

Let's quit being so petty about every little ridiculous thing nobody got hurt and this guy wasn't shooting at no one or anything obviously this guy was fooling with his gun and it was negligence its is his responsibility to be able manage his permit handling a weapon that could kill someone. this guy needs more weapon training period.

Reply
2
 

