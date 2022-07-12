Police: Abilene man evades arrest with BB gun, officers think he has real weapon
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers thought an Abilene man was armed with a real weapon after he evaded arrest with a BB gun Tuesday afternoon.
Police went to arrest the suspect for an outstanding warrant near the intersection of Treadaway Blvd and Oak Street when he attempted to flee around 2:00 p.m.
The suspect did have a BB gun during this attempt to evade arrest, so police treated the incident as if he were actually armed.
He was eventually located and detained without incident in a nearby backyard.
No shots were fired and no injuries were reported in connection to this incident.
The identity of the suspect and any other details have yet-to-be released.
