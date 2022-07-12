Dying Light 2 is over 40% off in this Prime Day gaming deal

(Image credit: Amazon)

Since it was released in February, Dying Light 2 has stayed the course with its price, with no real discounts for the open-world zombie-parkour-athon – but Amazon Prime Day has broken that streak.

As part of the bounty of this year's Prime Day deals, Amazon has slashed the price of Techland's survival horror, meaning those who have been waiting to get their hands on Dying Light 2 can do so right now for a decent discount.

This Prime Day gaming deal sees the Standard Edition on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S discounted from $59.99 to $34.99 in the US and to £29.99 in the UK, while the Deluxe Edition on PS4 and Xbox Series X|S is down from $79.99 to $54.99 in the US. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Dying Light 2 Prime Day deals

Today's best Dying Light 2 Prime Day deals (US)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox): $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - At its lowest price on Amazon since release, this is a great deal for Dying Light 2. Filling its first-person open world with zombies and parkour, we particularly love how satisfying the control and combat are. And, with this discount, it's all the sweeter.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4): $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5): $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Deluxe Edition (PS4): $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - At its lowest price on Amazon since release, Dying Light 2's Deluxe Edition for under $55 is definitely a good deal. This edition guarantees you some skins and includes the first Story DLC.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Deluxe Edition (Xbox): $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $15

Today's best Dying Light 2 Prime Day deals (UK)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5): £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save 50% - At its lowest price on Amazon since release, this is a great deal for Dying Light 2 that sees it down to half price. Filling its first-person open world with zombies and parkour, we particularly love how satisfying the control and combat are. And, with this discount, it's all the sweeter.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4): £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save 50%

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox): £54.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £25

While the US Deluxe Edition deal doesn't offer as big a savings as the Standard Edition deal, it does come bundled with a bunch of skins – including some exclusive ones – and access to the first story DLC, which is supposed to release in September.

Despite some rough edges, Dying Light 2 is a delightful sandbox to play in, with the same crisp parkour and exploration that marked the best parts of the original. Given the issues with initial bugs, and the graphics quality being suspect, I've been one of the many to sit back and cross my arms on Dying Light 2 despite sinking substantial time into the first one.

But with significant price drops on the Standard Edition, it's in a spot where I'd step up and grab a copy for myself. If you've been in the same position, this is a good time to nab yours.

More Dying Light 2 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Dying Light 2 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best Dying Light 2 deals

