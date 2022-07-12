ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Parish, LA

DCAA, Inc. offering Richland Parish residents utility bill assistance

By Aysha Decuir
 2 days ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Delta Community Action Agency is offering the citizens of Richland Parish utility bill assistance.

Residents are eligible to apply for assistance under the condition that they have not received help within the last year for a crisis and have never received help with American Rescue Plan funds. DCAA, Inc. is aiming to help clients who have high past-due or disconnected utility bills.

In order to apply, you must be a Richland Parish resident and provide the following documents:

  • Current Louisiana Photo I.D.
  • Social Security Cards
  • Utility Bill
  • Proof of Income
  • 2 forms of proof of residency
  • If you receive HUD or Section 8 assistance, you will need to bring a current lease agreement with the Utility Allowance page.

It is important that you bring all of the following documents with you or you will be ineligible for an application.

If you send another person to fill out your application, they still are required to provide all of the documents listed above as well as a letter signed by you giving consent for them to do your application. In addition to the documents and signed letter, this person must also provide their own photo I.D.

Applications can be submitted on July 12 for Delhi residents at the Delhi Rec Center from 9 AM to 3 PM. On July 13-14, applications will continue to be accepted at the Rayville Civic Center from 9 AM to 3 PM, funds are limited.

