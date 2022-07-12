ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

National Security Agency, Vanderbilt sign partnership to advance innovation, education on issues of modern conflict and emerging threats

Vanderbilt University News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone’s keynote address to the Vanderbilt Summit on Modern Conflict and Emerging Threats, the university has signed a five-year education partnership agreement with the NSA. “This partnership will bring together the sharpest and most innovative minds across military...

news.vanderbilt.edu

