Outside the Rock: Bruce Springsteen Live at Moody Center

Bruce Springsteen has unveiled 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band. The trek kicks off Feb. 1 in Tampa before making its way through such major cities as Houston, Cleveland and New York City. Following an April 14 performance in Newark, N.J., the Boss will head overseas for a run of previously announced European dates.
Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones are among the most influential and recognizable bands in rock and roll history. Both bands helped define the sound of American music for decades—despite both being British. In fact, while most consider rock and roll an American cultural export, many of the genre’s most iconic artists are British: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin, etc.
There is no doubt that one of the rock music world’s greatest guitarists happens to be Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. But there are other guitarists whom even he admires. The Stones‘ sound comes from a blend of blues and soul music that has touched them for decades. Hearing Richards play that familiar riff to “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” remains a joy to millions. What about these other guitarists? He talked about it one time.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced four UK tour dates next summer.The shows will be the first that Springsteen has done in the UK since he performed at Wembley Stadium in 2016.The tour will visit BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (30 May), Villa Park in Birmingham (16 June) and end in two dates at BST festival in Hyde Park (6,8 July).The UK shows are part of an international tour that will begin in the US in February and then travel around Europe throughout the spring and summer. The news comes off the back of Springsteen’s surprise appearance...
Ozzy Osbourne recently released a new single: “Patient Number 9.” The former lead singer of Black Sabbath recently announced a new album that shares the title of its lead single. Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 will be released on September 9, 2022. The singer released the self-titled single last week.
July 14 (UPI) -- Epix announced Thursday that My Life as a Rolling Stone, a four-part docuseries featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richard, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts, will premiere Aug. 7. Jagger, 78, was an original band member and singer, along with Richards, 78, singer, songwriter and guitarist, drummer Watts,...
