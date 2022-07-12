Top 25 players in the WNBA: A unanimous No. 1, six new faces and five Aces

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- It’s rare that an athlete experiences as much breakout success as the talented Kelsey Plum. As the 2022 WNBA All Star Game MVP, Plum is widely recognized as one of the top players in the WNBA and is the 2 nd leading scorer in the league as a member of the Las Vegas Aces. GSTQ is honored to announce she has joined the GSTQ family alongside legendary Peloton instructor, Robin Arzón. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005572/en/ Photo courtesy of GSTQ
