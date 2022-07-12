Top 25 players in the WNBA: A unanimous No. 1, six new faces and five Aces

Professional basketball is coming to the city of Louisville — well, kind of. On Thursday morning, the NBA and WNBA announced that the two associations will launch a “national network of youth basketball leagues for boys and girls ages 6-14” called the Jr. NBA Leagues. 11 cities across the United States will play host to one the leagues, one of which will be Louisville, KY. The program plans to tip off this November with the goal of bringing in nearly half-a-million participants per year by 2027.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO