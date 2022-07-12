ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Top 25 players in the WNBA: A unanimous No. 1, six new faces and five Aces

By www.espn.com - TOP
thegamenashville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer MVPs and Las Vegas’ starting...

www.thegamenashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

WNBA All-Star Game: Every MVP, reaction to tiny trophy

WNBA All-Star Game MVP is a big honor that came with a comically small prize this year. Kelsey Plum earned the award at the event in Chicago on Sunday. The Las Vegas Aces guard went off in the contest, scoring a game-high 30 points and drilling five 3-pointers for the victorious Team Wilson.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

GSTQ Announces New Brand Ambassador: WNBA Star, Kelsey Plum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- It’s rare that an athlete experiences as much breakout success as the talented Kelsey Plum. As the 2022 WNBA All Star Game MVP, Plum is widely recognized as one of the top players in the WNBA and is the 2 nd leading scorer in the league as a member of the Las Vegas Aces. GSTQ is honored to announce she has joined the GSTQ family alongside legendary Peloton instructor, Robin Arzón. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005572/en/ Photo courtesy of GSTQ
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas
Front Office Sports

WNBA Expands Schedule, Increases Playoff Money

The WNBA isn’t quite ready to expand its number of teams next season, but the league isn’t passing up other opportunities to grow. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced this week that 40 games will be played during the 2023 season, a record for the league. The 2022 season saw...
BASKETBALL
ESPN

WNBA stars show off style with pregame attire

The WNBA season continues after a wildly entertaining All-Star break. There's still much to figure out as we enter the second half of the year. One thing is certain -- the league's players can put together some outstanding outfits. Sensational fits were abundant during All-Star Weekend. Stars like Nneka Ogwumike,...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

NBA, WNBA launching youth basketball league in Louisville, 10 other cities

Professional basketball is coming to the city of Louisville — well, kind of. On Thursday morning, the NBA and WNBA announced that the two associations will launch a “national network of youth basketball leagues for boys and girls ages 6-14” called the Jr. NBA Leagues. 11 cities across the United States will play host to one the leagues, one of which will be Louisville, KY. The program plans to tip off this November with the goal of bringing in nearly half-a-million participants per year by 2027.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy