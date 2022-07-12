ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers' closer Josh Hader not participating in 2022 MLB All-Star Game, citing family responsibilities

By Indiana Schilz
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader will not be attending the 2022 All-Star Game after being selected for the fourth year in a row.

According to a Tweet by MLB Communications , Hader will not be in Los Angeles due to family responsibilities. Hader and his wife recently welcomed their first child in the middle of June.

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) and catcher Omar Narvaez (10) celebrate a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

San Fransisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón was named Hader's replacement in the 2022 All-Star Game. This is the second time in Rodón's career he's been named an All-Star.

Hader dons a 1.88 earned run average (ERA) with 26 saves on the 2022 season but has looked shaky in his last seven games. Over those seven, he holds a 5.14 ERA with 5 saves.

