The Packers roster, this year, is indeed very talented. Outside of wide receiver, the Packers do not have a lot of weaknesses on the roster right now. Most of the core is still with the team this year. They are in a very good spot to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Certain players on the team are in for a breakout season in 2022. Here are all of the players who are all due for a breakout season this year.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO