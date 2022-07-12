ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The five best Prime Day laptop deals from day one of the sales

By Jasmine Mannan
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

There have been some pretty insane Prime Day laptop deals today to the point where it has been a little overwhelming to scroll through all of them. But have no fear, we have rounded up the five best laptop deals so you know which devices are currently the best value for money.

With hundreds of dollars off of countless models, it can be hard to decide exactly which Prime Day laptop deal to take advantage of. The best laptops are those which are well suited to your needs, meaning that everyone will usually need a different laptop. We have included a range of great products, taking different budgets into account. Some of these could even make great gaming laptops .

It's worth noting that you need Amazon Prime in order to purchase some of these deals. If you're not already signed up then don't worry, you can get a 30-day free trial using the link down below.

The best Prime Day laptop deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oGgC_0gdFf3gw00

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $146.99 at Amazon
Save $103 - The budget Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is even cheaper than usual right now, with just a hair over $100 off the final price. That's the cheapest we've ever seen the 4GB RAM / 64GB storage configuration - previous sales have only ever dropped to $209.99.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6xT4_0gdFf3gw00

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-inch laptop | $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon
Save $110 - A $110 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go brings us down to a brand new record low price on the 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD configuration. We previously only saw $100 off this machine during previous sales, so you're saving an additional $10 here.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pl1M2_0gdFf3gw00

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3-inch laptop | $639.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $290 - This is a brand new record low price on the 17.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3, complete with 512GB SSD and Ryzen 5 processor. Those are specs that we very rarely see at this sub-$400 price point, especially with that larger 17.3-inch display.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDpZn_0gdFf3gw00

Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop | $749.99 $426.99 at Amazon
Save $323 - This 14-inch Acer Swift 3 has hurtled down in price in this year's Prime Day laptop deals - dropping its $749.99 MSRP down to just $426.99. That's a fantastic price for a machine running a Ryzen 7 processor with a 512GB SSD, and it's Alexa enabled for an extra bonus as well.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zesad_0gdFf3gw00

HP Pavilion 15 15.6-inch laptop | $944.99 $639.99 at Amazon
Save $305 - With over $300 off the final price, you're getting this high-end HP Pavilion laptop for just $639.99 in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals. There's a powerful i7-1165G7 processor leading the charge here, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. A hell of a discount, and deal.
View Deal

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Chv0A_0gdFf3gw00

Amazon Prime 30-day free trial
Amazon does already have a 30-day free trial available for its Prime membership meaning you don't even need to pay to take part in Prime Day tablet deals this year. Be sure to set a reminder, though, this will auto-renew at a rate of $14.99 / £7.99 a month
View Deal

Today's best gaming laptop deals

If none of these laptops suit your needs and if you're after something more powerful for gaming, then don't worry as below are the most recent best prices for a range of great gaming machines.

We're also bringing you all we know on Prime Day TV deals as well as the Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Xbox deals , too.

Also, w hat gaming setup would be complete without the best gaming keyboard , best gaming mouse , and best gaming desk for your next laptop?

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
SPY

The Best Prime Day Laptop Deals Are Here and Selling Fast

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is like Christmas in the summer for online shoppers, and this year, the best Prime Day laptop deals have us in a very merry mood indeed. There are more than 100,000 deals to shop during Prime Day, but we recommend making big purchases such as computers and appliances during this annual shopping event. That’s because you can save big on your favorite tech products, including the best laptops, during Prime Day. For the next two days, you can save hundreds of dollars on the laptop you’ve been eyeing. The best laptop...
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself - a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff - while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here's the full list of what's available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Best Laptop Deals#Amazon Prime Day#Samsung Galaxy Book#Best Laptops#Amazon Save
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
laptopmag.com

Swipe this HP 15-inch laptop with AMD Ryzen for under $500 on Prime Day

HP Laptop 15 (ef2025nr): was $553 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) This HP 15 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is now just $499. For those after a reliable laptop for work or consuming content, you can't go wrong with this 15-inch notebook, boasting 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review

CPU: Apple M2 (8-core) Screen: 13.6-inch, 2,560 x 1,664 Liquid Retina display (backlit LED, IPS, 500 nits brightness, wide color P3 gamut) Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0. Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD webcam. Weight: 2.7 pounds (1.24kg) Size: 11.97...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Lenovo Black Friday in July: Save on Legion Gaming PCs and Laptops

Lenovo gaming PCs are among the most well liked of the pre-built gaming PC rigs, but they often cost more than comparable offerings from other OEM builders like Dell and HP. That's why it's important to jump on these Lenovo sales that happen a handful of times a year. One of these sales is Lenovo's Black Friday in July, which coincidentally takes place during Amazon Prime Day. Save hundreds of dollars off MSRP on Lenovo Legion gaming PCs and laptops equipped with RTX 30 series GPUs. There's also a 5% sitewide coupon code that sweetens the deal. The sale ends July 17.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Google’s Chrome OS Flex is now available for old PCs and Macs

Google is releasing Chrome OS Flex today, a new version of Chrome OS that’s designed for businesses and schools to install and run on old PCs and Macs. Google first started testing Chrome OS Flex earlier this year in an early access preview, and the company has now resolved 600 bugs to roll out Flex to businesses and schools today.
SOFTWARE
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy