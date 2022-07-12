COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB teams earn scholar athlete recognition

The UTPB tennis teams had 21 student-athletes recognized by the ITA as scholar athletes the most in the Lone Star Conference, a press release from the university said Tuesday.

The Falcons had 12 men-which was the most in the conference-and nine women tied for the most in the conference. Both teams were also recognized as an All-Academic Team.

The UTPB men were one of four Lone Star Conference teams recognized while the women were one of eight teams to post a GPA of at least 3.2.