ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB teams earn scholar athlete recognition

By OA Sports
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

The UTPB tennis teams had 21 student-athletes recognized by the ITA as scholar athletes the most in the Lone Star Conference, a press release from the university said Tuesday.

The Falcons had 12 men-which was the most in the conference-and nine women tied for the most in the conference. Both teams were also recognized as an All-Academic Team.

The UTPB men were one of four Lone Star Conference teams recognized while the women were one of eight teams to post a GPA of at least 3.2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholar#Lone Star Conference#Falcons#Utpb#Ita#Gpa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
345
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy