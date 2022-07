Oak Park and River Forest is a unique community, in most aspects a terrific one. We are united in the pursuit of so many great things, including care for our neighbors and our world, and in the power of working hard and getting the most out of the things we use and own. We are not a “throw-away” community; we use items until the end of their useful life and then, if possible, try to find a place to recycle them. It is a great mindset.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO