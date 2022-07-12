CCU, Sun Belt Conference release men’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023 season

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Sun Belt Conference has released its men’s basketball 18-game conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Chants’ conference slate will start with a two-game home stand hosting Louisiana (Dec. 29) and Georgia Southern (Dec. 31).

After a short home stand to open conference play, the Chants will then face a four-game road trip starting in Boone, N.C., at Appalachian State (Jan. 5), with the next three contests coming at Marshall (Jan. 7), Old Dominion (Jan. 12) and Georgia State (Jan. 14).

Coastal will then return home for their second two-game home stand of the season, with a rematch against Appalachian State (Jan. 19) and the first meeting with South Alabama (Jan. 21).

The Chants will then head back out on the road for three of their next four games, starting with James Madison (Jan. 26), before returning home to the HTC Center for their second meeting with Old Dominion (Jan. 28), and then hitting the road to face West Division foes ULM (Feb. 2) and Arkansas State (Feb. 4).

Coastal will then have another four-game home stand featuring Marshall (Feb. 9), James Madison (Feb. 11), Georgia State (Feb. 16) and Texas State (Feb. 18), before closing out the regular season on the road at Georgia Southern (Feb. 22) and Troy (Feb. 24).

The 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament will take place from Feb. 28- March 6, 2023, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

In all, the Chants will play 9 at home and 9 on the road in addition to their non-conference slate which has yet to be released. The majority of those games will take place in November and December.

Last season, Cliff Ellis’s team went 19-14 and advanced to the finals of the “Basketball Classic” falling to Fresno State at home on April 1st.