The Carolina Panthers have been looking for their next franchise quarterback since Cam Newton's prime, and they've added a household name to the mix shortly before training camps opens on July 27. Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was dealt from the Cleveland Browns to Carolina on July 6. Mayfield became expendable for Cleveland when it acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason. Even though he ultimately fell out of favor with the Browns, Mayfield brings an undeniable energy to Carolina as he gets set to battle with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job. You can buy the Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

