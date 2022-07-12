Sea lions chase swarm of people at California beach in viral video

Photo credit Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KNX) – A video circulating on social media shows beachgoers scattering as they are chased by two sea lions at a California beach on Friday.

In the footage uploaded to TikTok, a swarm of people are seen running in fear from two large sea lions at La Jolla Cove in San Diego, as the animals lumber behind them.

Photo credit @KNXNews

"The sea lions were sleeping and were just massive on the beach and I was just watching them and this woman got really close to them, like 4 feet away, and was trying to take a photo of it up close, and it just woke up and started chasing everybody," TikTok user Charlianne Yeyna told NBC News.

According to Yenya, there were multiple signs on the beach warning visitors to give seals and sea lions their space.

A SeaWorld San Diego expert Eric Otjen said Monday that the pair were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights to mate with females. The behavior is normal this time of year as their breeding season gets underway.

However, he added, the beachgoers were wise to flee as the mammals weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and could easily barrel over people if they got in their way.