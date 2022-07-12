DeRidder City Council Sets Pulblic Hearing to Rezone Multiple Properties on Miller Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new housing plan was presented today, aimed at building a community in mid-city Lake Charles with mixed-income housing. The Lake Charles Housing Authority and Mayor Nic Hunter are in support of the project and are committed to moving forward, but will need some more funding to make this come to life.
Leesville City Council met at 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022. All members were present. The monthly bills were presented as $53,515.24. A pay request for $4,740 was approved by the council. Introductions were heard for:. Amending Section 102-211 water connections; taps and meter fees; and. Rezoning a parcel from...
A familiar face was shown on national television this week when Ball native Ben Waites performed on America’s Got Talent. Glenmora family finds Pennsylvania soldier’s WWII-era dog tag in front yard. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Glenmora family unearthed a piece of history last week in their...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — City Attorney Shane D. Williams was elected today to serve as the 2022-2023 President of the Alexandria Bar Association. With the election, Williams becomes the organization’s first African-American male to serve as president. “This is a tremendous honor, and I feel humbled and blessed...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - During the Tuesday, July 12 Alexandria City Council meeting, the council will be addressing a variety of topics during the committee meetings, including the use of the second installment of ARPA funds and the pay study results for all city employees. The council had asked to...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents of Alexandria have not received their utility bills in over a month, leaving some wondering when their next bill is coming and if they will be able to afford it. Debra Toomer has been waiting for over a month to receive her latest utility bill...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a long await, Alexandria residents will hopefully be getting some relief as Mayor Jeff Hall said utility bills will be sent out in the coming days. The mayor assures most residents should receive their utility bill by Friday, July 22. Utility bills have not been...
The Louisiana Office of Community Development, in collaboration with federal, state and local partners, is hosting a disaster recovery housing resource expo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 14 for southwest Louisiana residents affected by the 2020 and 2021 hurricanes. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 900 N. Lakeshore Drive.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Natchitoches to meet with Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. Wright first took office in July 2020. He has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement that helped to prepare him for the job as sheriff. Within that 40 years of experience Wright has over 35 years of experience as a lawyer.
Vernon Parish School Board met yesterday morning, Board member Shad Stewart was absent. The Board adopted millage rates for the 2022 tax year. The Board will advertise for:. Promotional Assistant Principal position at West Leesville Elementary. Promotional Assistant Principal position at Leesville High School. Promotional Assistant Principal position at Parkway...
Road Closure on Ernest Street in Lake Charles Beginning July 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on July 12, 2022, that the north and southbound lanes in the 500 block of Ernest Street, between LaGrange and Hathaway Streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, weather permitting.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 13, 2022. Gerald Fletcher Duhon Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering. Shawn Patrick Coleman, 46, Gilbert: Contempt of court; out of state detainer;...
On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12:30, Ms. Genee Champagne from Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office will be at Beauregard Council on Aging office at 104 W Port St to provide education about senior fraud and provide free drug disposal kits to safely dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted medications.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Lake Road remains closed to through traffic due to an overturned 18-wheeler, Louisiana State Police trooper Derek Senegal said. The accident occurred at the intersection of Big Lake and W Gauthier Road. A vehicle pulled out in front of 18-wheeler causing the truck driver...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 11th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) K-9 Units along with RPSO Crime Suppression Units were patrolling the Lee Street area when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33 of Alexandria, refused to stop and led deputies on a high speed pursuit throughout the south Alexandria area. The suspect finally decided to pull over in the Timothy Street area and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies discovered that there were also two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, an adult and young child.
Reoccurring water leaks at Lake Charles Regional Airport will soon be fixed after U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, announced the facility will be receiving $2.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration. Higgins said the funding will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be used to enhance...
The Beauregard Parish Museum is asking residents to look back through their family photos of the Parish Fair, Fair Parades or other associated events and share them with the Museum. There will be a Fair History display at the fair this year. All that is needed is a scan of...
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Wednesday estimated that over $200,000.00 worth of stolen items in Jasper and the surrounding counties has now been recovered following a tip they received over the weekend. Newman said that a travel trailer recently stolen from Troy Shanks here in Jasper was found over...
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Annmarie Higginbotham, age 57, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine) and one count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility. Bond has not been set and Higginbotham remains in the VPSO jail.
