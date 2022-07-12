DeRidder City Council Sets Pulblic Hearing to Rezone Multiple Properties on Miller Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 11th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) K-9 Units along with RPSO Crime Suppression Units were patrolling the Lee Street area when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33 of Alexandria, refused to stop and led deputies on a high speed pursuit throughout the south Alexandria area. The suspect finally decided to pull over in the Timothy Street area and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies discovered that there were also two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, an adult and young child.

1 DAY AGO