Deridder, LA

DeRidder City Council Sets Pulblic Hearing to Rezone Multiple Properties on Miller Street

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeRidder City Council met a 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022. All members were present. to approve emergency work performed by Star Service...

Multiple Alexandria residents await their utility bill

A familiar face was shown on national television this week when Ball native Ben Waites performed on America’s Got Talent. Glenmora family finds Pennsylvania soldier’s WWII-era dog tag in front yard. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Glenmora family unearthed a piece of history last week in their...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
City attorney Shane Williams elected President of Alexandria Bar Association

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — City Attorney Shane D. Williams was elected today to serve as the 2022-2023 President of the Alexandria Bar Association. With the election, Williams becomes the organization’s first African-American male to serve as president. “This is a tremendous honor, and I feel humbled and blessed...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Deridder, LA
Deridder, LA
Alexandria City Council removes ransomware attack from meeting agenda

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - During the Tuesday, July 12 Alexandria City Council meeting, the council will be addressing a variety of topics during the committee meetings, including the use of the second installment of ARPA funds and the pay study results for all city employees. The council had asked to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Explainer: How Alexandria utility bills are estimated

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents of Alexandria have not received their utility bills in over a month, leaving some wondering when their next bill is coming and if they will be able to afford it. Debra Toomer has been waiting for over a month to receive her latest utility bill...
LA Office of Community Development Disaster Recovery Housing Resource - Thursday, July 14

The Louisiana Office of Community Development, in collaboration with federal, state and local partners, is hosting a disaster recovery housing resource expo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 14 for southwest Louisiana residents affected by the 2020 and 2021 hurricanes. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 900 N. Lakeshore Drive.
LOUISIANA STATE
Meet The Sheriff- Stuart Wright, Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Natchitoches to meet with Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. Wright first took office in July 2020. He has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement that helped to prepare him for the job as sheriff. Within that 40 years of experience Wright has over 35 years of experience as a lawyer.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Vernon Parish School Board Will Advertise for Seven Positions

Vernon Parish School Board met yesterday morning, Board member Shad Stewart was absent. The Board adopted millage rates for the 2022 tax year. The Board will advertise for:. Promotional Assistant Principal position at West Leesville Elementary. Promotional Assistant Principal position at Leesville High School. Promotional Assistant Principal position at Parkway...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Road Closure on Ernest Street in Lake Charles Beginning July 13

Road Closure on Ernest Street in Lake Charles Beginning July 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on July 12, 2022, that the north and southbound lanes in the 500 block of Ernest Street, between LaGrange and Hathaway Streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, weather permitting.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - July 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 13, 2022. Gerald Fletcher Duhon Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering. Shawn Patrick Coleman, 46, Gilbert: Contempt of court; out of state detainer;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Alexandria traffic stop leads to firearms, narcotics seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 11th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) K-9 Units along with RPSO Crime Suppression Units were patrolling the Lee Street area when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Andre D’Juan Bayonne, 33 of Alexandria, refused to stop and led deputies on a high speed pursuit throughout the south Alexandria area. The suspect finally decided to pull over in the Timothy Street area and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies discovered that there were also two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, an adult and young child.
Lake Charles Regional Airport to receive $2.5 million

Reoccurring water leaks at Lake Charles Regional Airport will soon be fixed after U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, announced the facility will be receiving $2.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration. Higgins said the funding will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will be used to enhance...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Beauregard Museum Seeking Pictures of Past Parish Fairs

The Beauregard Parish Museum is asking residents to look back through their family photos of the Parish Fair, Fair Parades or other associated events and share them with the Museum. There will be a Fair History display at the fair this year. All that is needed is a scan of...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
VPSO Arrest Report July 12-13, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Annmarie Higginbotham, age 57, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine) and one count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility. Bond has not been set and Higginbotham remains in the VPSO jail.
LEESVILLE, LA

