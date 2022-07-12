ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Grab the Fire TV Stick Lite for less than your monthly Netflix subscription

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

We knew that Amazon would be going all-out for Prime Day, and that's beyond obvious when you check out this deal for the Fire TV Stick Lite. Normally priced at $29.99, you can save an incredible $18 and get this entry-level streaming stick for just $12.

When the Fire TV Stick Lite was announced, we weren't really sure whether it was going to fit in Amazon's already growing list of best Fire TV Sticks . But now that it's been available for a little while, and an updated version of the Alexa Remote was included, this is one of the best values in the game.

Seriously, what are you waiting for?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DU2NF_0gdFdjYV00

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $29.99 $11.99 at Amazon

With the Fire TV STick Lite, you can enjoy all of your favorite streaming services, without needing a 4K TV. Plus, this deal brings Amazon's cheapest streaming device to a price lower than what you'll pay for a monthly Netflix subscription.

Outside of missing 4K streaming abilities, there really isn't much else that you'll miss out on. Alexa is still built-in, and the included remote sports a little Alexa button at the top. Plus, there are four shortcut buttons at the bottom so you can go right into the Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu applications.

And just like many of the other best streaming devices, this is a "plug-and-play" operation. Just plug the Fire TV Stick Lite into an HDMI port on your TV, make sure it has power via the included microUSB cable, and fire it up. And when you go through the checkout process on Amazon's website , you even have the option to link this to your account, making it even easier to set everything up.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is just one of the best Prime Day deals that you can find. There are plenty of others that we've already discovered, such as being able to save big on everything from Echo speakers to security cameras, and even VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Amazon's own 50-inch Fire TV is only $99 for Prime Day (Update: Expired)

When Amazon announced the dates for Prime Day 2022, I started to keep my eyes peeled for the best deals. And none can beat this Amazon Fire 50" TV that's on sale for just $99. This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series features a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR 10 and up to 60fps for a smooth and dazzling picture quality, which is sure to upgrade your everyday viewing experience. HDR 10 delivers vivid colors onscreen, providing more accurate and beautiful images to enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
DBLTAP

Free Games Available For Prime Day 2022

As a part of Amazon's massive sale Prime Day to encourage the use of their Prime subscription service, they are continuing to deepen the Prime Gaming partnerships with the gaming community through various deals for PS5 and Xbox Series X games, accessories, and more. One of the best-looking promos of the event so far is that Amazon is offering free numerous free games for fans to download throughout the Prime Day event, from various indie titles, to larger AAA titles like Mass Effect. Check out which games are free to download for Prime Day below.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
People

Amazon's Outlet Is Even Cheaper Than Usual During Prime Day, with Prices Starting at Just $13

In the case of its little-known Outlet Store — very low, it seems!. ICYMI, Prime Day is now in full swing, which means there are deals on deals to be had all over the site. While much of the not-to-be-missed merch is easy to find on the homepage and beyond, our best tip is to search high and low for the lesser-known sales that could save you plenty of moola in the long run.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Mirror your iPhone screen to your large screen TV

If you would like to stream images, movies and applications from your phone directly to your large screen TV this quick guide will show you how easy it is. If you own an iPhone and a TV you will be pleased to know there are a number of ways you can mirror your iPhone to your large screen entertainment system wirelessly. Allowing you to watch movies, view photographs or simply browse the web on a larger screen from the comfort of your couch. This is also useful when sharing items with friends and family and allows you to quickly show a group of people photographs from your latest adventure or family celebration.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#4k Tv#Fire Tv Stick#The Alexa Remote
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Jackery cuts $330 off its powerful Explorer 1000 solar generator for Prime Day

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is ZDNet's top pick for the best portable generator, and it's finally on sale at its lowest price yet. The powerful solar generator has a 1000W wattage and 1002Wh capacity, meaning that the time it takes to recharge from 0-80% is 5.5 hours with a wall outlet, 11.5 hours with a car outlet, 6 hours with two SolarSaga 100 solar panels (not included, but $90 off for Prime Day) or 8.5 hours with two SolarSaga 60 solar panels (not included, but $56 off for Prime Day). If you decide to purchase the solar panels separately, the technology in the generator provides a 23% higher conversion efficiency.
ECONOMY
CNET

Why You Can (Probably) Get a Bigger TV Than You Think

Long gone are the days where a "big" TV was 36 inches. Now even 42 and 50 are barely considered "mid-sized." Thanks to 4K resolutions and ultraslim designs, modern TVs have larger screens but take up less space. If you're thinking about getting a new TV you might be wondering, how big can you go? The answer might be a bigger size than you'd think. Maybe not a TV the size of a wall or a TV that is a wall, but in most homes a 65-inch or 75-inch TV fits just fine.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

Today's Best 2TB External Hard Drive Prime Day Deal

This year, Amazon’s Prime Day deals have seriously been awesome, and we aren’t just talking about the big ones, like on TVs and laptops. This 2TB External Hard Drive Prime Day deal is so good that it’s hard to believe it’s true, but you can scoop up one of these Toshiba Canvio Advance external hard drives for under $60 right now at Amazon. Now that’s a serious deal!
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Ace in the hole! Save $220 on the Core i5-powered Acer Aspire 3 for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 is starting to heat up, and we've already found some great laptop deals to kick off this unofficial retail holiday. Behold: the Acer Aspire 3, a 17-inch laptop that's packed with a Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Not to mention a beautiful 1920 x 1080 LCD screen to view all your favorite vids in hi-res.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Amazon's best Kindle hits a new low price for Prime Day

Amazon's Kindle e-readers dominate the space, and with good reason. Amazon offers an enormous selection of books to purchase digitally, and its Kindles are affordable, durable, and simple to use. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is one of our favorites, and for Prime Day, it's down to $135, marking a $55 discount and a new low price.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This external SSD holds my Steam library, and it’s half-off for Prime Day

I jump around PCs a lot, so I’m not thrilled when I have to wait hours to re-download all the games in my Steam library that I want to play. Instead, I use external hard drives: a 1TB Samsung T7 and a 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, and the latter is on sale for nearly half off during Prime Day this year.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Huge Prime Day savings on this Lenovo Idea Pad 3 Laptop

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, AMD Radeon 7 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an HD webcam with a security shutter to keep creeps out. This lovely Abyss Blue Laptop is rated at up...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Android Central

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy