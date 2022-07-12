Grab the Fire TV Stick Lite for less than your monthly Netflix subscription

We knew that Amazon would be going all-out for Prime Day, and that's beyond obvious when you check out this deal for the Fire TV Stick Lite. Normally priced at $29.99, you can save an incredible $18 and get this entry-level streaming stick for just $12.

When the Fire TV Stick Lite was announced, we weren't really sure whether it was going to fit in Amazon's already growing list of best Fire TV Sticks . But now that it's been available for a little while, and an updated version of the Alexa Remote was included, this is one of the best values in the game.

Seriously, what are you waiting for?

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $29.99 $11.99 at Amazon

With the Fire TV STick Lite, you can enjoy all of your favorite streaming services, without needing a 4K TV. Plus, this deal brings Amazon's cheapest streaming device to a price lower than what you'll pay for a monthly Netflix subscription.

Outside of missing 4K streaming abilities, there really isn't much else that you'll miss out on. Alexa is still built-in, and the included remote sports a little Alexa button at the top. Plus, there are four shortcut buttons at the bottom so you can go right into the Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu applications.

And just like many of the other best streaming devices, this is a "plug-and-play" operation. Just plug the Fire TV Stick Lite into an HDMI port on your TV, make sure it has power via the included microUSB cable, and fire it up. And when you go through the checkout process on Amazon's website , you even have the option to link this to your account, making it even easier to set everything up.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is just one of the best Prime Day deals that you can find. There are plenty of others that we've already discovered, such as being able to save big on everything from Echo speakers to security cameras, and even VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 .

