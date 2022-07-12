Seven notable moments from the House Jan. 6 hearing on Trump and extremist groups



T he House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot held a hearing Tuesday on how extremist groups played a role in the attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden’s favor rather than then-President Donald Trump’s.

PAT CIPOLLONE 'VEHEMENTLY OPPOSED' TRUMP ALLY SIDNEY POWELL'S ELECTION STRATEGY

The committee played newly recorded video testimony from its interview with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone as well as other officials, an anonymous Twitter employee, and details about an “unhinged” West Wing meeting in the weeks before the riot.

The hearing also featured in-person testimony from Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the extremist group the Oath Keepers, and Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to entering the Capitol that day.

Here are seven key moments.

Oath Keepers

The extremist group’s former spokesman said the Oath Keepers “may not like to call themselves a militia, but they are.”

“The best illustration for what the Oath Keepers are happened Jan. 6,” he said.

Van Tatenhove testified that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes had "grand visions" of being a paramilitary leader and was fixated on using the 1807 Insurrection Act to keep Trump in office.

"The Insurrection Act would have given him a path forward,” he said, adding that as a former ally of Rhodes, he saw the organization's vision didn't "necessarily include the rule of law” and that the group meant to "get their way through violence, intimidation."

Van Tatenhove testified that he should have broken with the group before he did, but his final straw was when he heard members "talking about how the Holocaust was not real.”

“And that for me was something I just could not abide,” he said.

Van Tatenhove said he views it as lucky that the country hasn’t seen more bloodshed since Jan. 6 given the influence of groups such as the Oath Keepers.

"We need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths,” he said. “And what it was going to be was an armed revolution.”

Van Tatenhove said he is worried about the next election cycle.

"What else is he going to do if he gets elected again? All bets are off at that point," he said of Trump.

A rioter testifies

Ayres, who has admitted to entering the Capitol illegally that day, returned to the building Tuesday instead as a witness. He described himself as a normal family man who got caught up in social media misinformation that lead him to Washington in what he thought was a protest of a stolen election, which he said he no longer believes.

"The president got everybody riled up and told everybody to head on down,” he said of the rally that preceded the riot. “So, we basically were just following what the president said."

Ayres said he left the Capitol when Trump ultimately told rioters to leave on social media, and he likely would have done so sooner if Trump had posted the message sooner, adding that if he had done so, “maybe we wouldn't be in this bad of a situation.”

Asked if he thought Trump would join them at the Capitol that day, Ayres said yes.

"Yeah. I think everybody thought he was going to be coming down,” he replied.

Ayres said his involvement “changed my life, definitely not for the good, not for the better."

Trump tried to call committee witness, Cheney said

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the panel’s vice chairwoman, said that after the committee's last hearing, Trump tried to call a committee witness who has not yet publicly testified. She said the witness, who she did not name, did not take the call but alerted their attorney, who in turn alerted the committee. The committee, Cheney said, alerted the Department of Justice.

"Let me say one more time: We will take any efforts to influence witness testimony very seriously," Cheney said, in reference to previous comments about witness intimidation.

Draft executive order to seize voting machines

The committee showed a draft executive order from December 2020 directing the secretary of defense to seize voting machines.

Trump asked his then-Attorney General William Barr to seize voting machines following his loss, Barr told the committee.

In recorded video testimony, Barr said he would not authorize seizing any voting machines.

"My recollection is the president said something like, 'Well, we could get some people to say we can get to the bottom of this if the department seizes the machines,'" Barr said. "And I said, 'Absolutely not, there's no probable cause.'"

Barr said he saw “absolutely zero basis” for Trump’s claims of systemic fraud.

“They were made in such a sensational way that they obviously were influencing a lot of people, members of the public, that there was this systemic corruption in the system and that their votes didn't count and that these machines controlled by somebody else were actually determining it, which was complete nonsense,” Barr said. “And it was being laid out there, and I told them that it was crazy stuff and they were wasting their time and it was doing great, grave disservice to the country.”

Cipollone similarly dismissed arguments to seize voting machines, he told the committee.

"That's not how we do things in the United States," Cipollone said.

Cheney says Trump defense strategy has shifted

Cheney said that in recent weeks, lawmakers have “seen a change in how witnesses and lawyers in the Trump orbit approach this cCommittee.”

“Initially, their strategy, in some cases, appeared to be to 'deny and delay.' Today, there appears to be a general recognition that the committee has established key facts, including that virtually everyone close to President Trump — his Justice Department officials, his White House advisers, his White House counsel, his campaign — all told him the 2020 election was not stolen,” Cheney said. “This appears to have changed the strategy for defending Donald Trump. Now, the argument seems to be that President Trump was manipulated by others outside the administration.”

Cheney called the argument that Trump was “manipulated by others outside the administration” or “poorly served” by these outside advisers “nonsense.”

“President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”

Close advisers told Trump he lost election

In recorded video testimony, former Secretary of Labor and the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Eugene Scalia, told the committee he advised Trump in mid-December that he should accept the rulings of courts and concede the election.

"I conveyed to him that I thought that it was time for him to acknowledge President Biden had prevailed in the election," Scalia said in a video clip.

The committee also showed footage of its recent interview with Cipollone, who told the committee there was not sufficient evidence of election fraud to change the results in any state and in his view, Trump should have conceded the race on Dec. 14, 2020, after the Electoral College met and states certified their electoral votes, bringing any legal avenues to a close.

Comparable clips of other Trump administration officials, including his daughter Ivanka Trump, were also shown.

‘Yes it was’

The committee showed text messages between Trump aides Katrina Pierson and Brad Parscale on the evening of Jan. 6.

“This week I feel guilty for helping him win,” Parscale wrote.

When Parscale wrote that Trump’s rhetoric killed a woman, likely a reference to Ashli Babbitt, a rioter who was shot during the attack, Pierson argued it wasn’t the rhetoric.

“Katrina,” he replied. “Yes it was.”