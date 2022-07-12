ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Lake, NY

Weather and skill deliver an array of produce and products at Lakeside Farmers Market

By Peter Lyons Hall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooperative spring and early summer weather, together with the benefits of having the right kind of microclimates, has resulted in an array of fruits and prepared foods from two vendors, Hudson Valley Pantry and Locust Grove Orchards. They appear at the weekly Lakeside Farmers Market at Waterfront Park at the edge...

warwickadvertiser.com

Monarch butterfly expert to shed light on their lifestyle

Monarch Butterfly expert Diane Tassey, who has visited the butterflies wintering in Mexico and summering in Cape May, will speak at a Warwick Valley Gardeners public meeting. Learn more about this insect royalty. Monarch Butterfly presentation: Tuesday July 19, 7:00 p.m., at Wickham Woodlands Manor, 225 State School Rd, Warwick....
WARWICK, NY
Bill Bartsch

Bill Bartsch

Bill Bartsch, of Warwick, NY (formerly of New Paltz, NY), passed away at home in Warwick on July 9 at the age of 91. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 13, 1930, he graduated from the Minneapolis School of Art, Antioch College, and the University of Minnesota with Bachelor and Masters degrees in Fine arts. Museum and teaching jobs followed and then an academic appointment to SUNY New Paltz. At SUNY, he was the Director of the College Art Gallery, part-time teaching assistant, and finally a full-time Associate Professor of Studio Art.
WARWICK, NY
Benjamin Ostrer

Benjamin Ostrer

Benjamin Ostrer, 71, a dedicated defense attorney of Chester, N.Y., lost his battle with neuroendocrine cancer on July 13, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in Great Neck, N.Y., Ben graduated from Alfred University and New York Law School. He moved to Orange County to establish Chester Valley Farm for thoroughbred racehorses. In 1986, after ten years in the horse breeding and auctioning business, he opened his law practice in downtown Chester. His career as an attorney brought accolades from clients and colleagues. In 2016, he was awarded the N.Y.S. Bar Association Criminal Section’s Charles M. Crimi Award for outstanding private defense attorneys in New York State. The bar association later bestowed on Ben its Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award, recognizing his significant pro bono work for those in need. In 2022, the N.Y.S. Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers gave Ben its Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to the profession.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Frank D. Ruff

Frank D. Ruff

Frank D. Ruff, of Monroe, NY, passed away on July 8, 2022, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, NJ, with his loving family by his side. He was 70 years old. Son of the late Winton and Agnes (Smith) Ruff, he was born on November 6, 1951, in Cornwall, NY.
MONROE, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Energetic volunteers awarded scholarships by Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Whether volunteering with Warwick Junior Ambulance Corps, migrant workers, the homeless or beyond, two Warwick high school seniors have demonstrated their community engagement. Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps awarded Katherine A. Ball Memorial Scholarships to Laura Cook, who just graduated from Warwick Valley High School, and Alex Bodeker, 2022 graduate of John S. Burke High School.
WARWICK, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Neuhaus to be promoted to U.S. Navy commander

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III recently announced that Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus will be promoted to the rank of Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to be of service to my country in the Navy Reserves, while...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

