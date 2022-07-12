ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Srebrenica Remembrance Walk at MVCC

By Shelby Pay
 2 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Every year on July 11th, the Bosnian-American Community Association ( BACA ) of Utica holds its Annual Srebrenica Remembrance Walk at MVCC .

The Srebrenica Massacre remains the biggest atrocity in Europe since the Holocaust with 8,372 lives lost.

This walk is held as a way to commemorate these victims, as well as the survivors who fought for Bosnia. It also honors those who continue to keep the country safe so that nothing like this ever happens again.

“What happened in Srebrenica was a planned event,” said Elvisa Alikadic, Director of Humanitarian Affairs, BACA Utica. “The United Nations had declared Srebrenica a safe zone and thousands and thousands of refugees traveled to Srebrenica thinking they were going to be safe, and that is when they were massacred.”

She continued, “8,372 is not just a number, these are human lives that were cruelly taken. What I would like to ask everyone to do is research.”

“Do your research – research on the history of Bosnians who have experienced this and what actually did happen.”

The Bosnian-American Community Association also wanted to thank the community for its continued support, and for recognizing this tragic event alongside them.

