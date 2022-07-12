Cheeky! Rookie Sochan trash talks during Spurs' Summer League game against Houston
2 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — He may not be playing at the 2022 NBA Summer League, but San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is trying his best to make an impact on the court. Even if it means a bit of cheeky trash talk from the sidelines. During the team's...
Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
Steve Sarkisian is in need of a solid second season as the head coach at Texas following a 5-7 record in 2021. Despite some of the team’s struggles last fall, Sarkisian has the full support of one notable Longhorns alum, legendary quarterback Vince Young. Young joined ESPN’s ‘First Take’...
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are down a guard entering Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas. The Rockets lost Josh Christopher following Monday's 97-84 victory over the San Antonio Spurs due to a hip injury. Could there now be a need for some...
Underwhelming Summer Showing for the Grizz vs. Celtics. Finals: Celtics 108 Grizzlies 91
Plenty of actors fall from grace, but few have plunged as far as former San Antonio resident Armie Hammer. Hammer grew up in Dallas in a wealthy family- the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He moved to California, where he became one of Hollywood's biggest stars taking roles in “The Social Network,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and Disney’s “Death on the Nile.”
In recent years, the term “heliocentric offense” has gotten a lot of buzz in certain NBA circles. It may sound fancy, but it’s actually pretty simple. It refers to an offense wherein one player is responsible for an abnormally large amount of playmaking. At the moment, it’s...
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets led the Portland Trail Blazers by as many as 14 points entering the second quarter. Houston began the game shooting 45 percent from the field but failed to sustain their sizzling start over the next three quarters. The game ended in the Rocket sustaining...
Bryce McGowens put on a show on Wednesday as the Charlotte Hornets took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas. He dropped in 24 points, which was a new career high for the former Nebraska star. McGowens was drafted by the Hornets in the 2nd round of the 2022 NBA...
In Jabari Smith's third game of the NBA Summer League, he finally showed the world the player he is. He played great defense in his first two games and had multiple rebounds. He just could not find his jump shot. In his most recent game, he found he shot, scoring...
The NBA 2K23 2022 Las Vegas Summer League is set to begin on July 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. Here is the complete schedule of games for all 11 days of action, as well as live results and more.
The Sacramento Kings are off to a hot start in the summer league. While their 1-2 record in Las Vegas has not been the most impressive, there have been some really solid flashes from the young roster. Led by Keegan Murray, the team has been extremely fun to watch. They will face off with the Phoenix Suns in their final matchup on Friday. Look for the Kings to end the summer on a high note and propel themselves into the regular season.
LAS VEGAS — Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray got an early taste of the spotlight. The No. 4 overall draft pick went head-to-head with top pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in one of the most exciting games at NBA Summer League. The Magic prevailed in a sudden-death, double-overtime win Saturday, but Murray still found the positives from the experience.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, other NBA teams say that the Utah Jazz "are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios" for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Woj: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a...
HOUSTON — Daishen Nix knew the importance of his summer league performance before the Houston Rockets arrived in Las Vegas. "Daishen is a lot of things, and No. 1, he's a very good basketball player," Houston summer league coach Rick Higgins said. "If he believes he’s a very good basketball player, he can show it. There was some frustration and adversity in the first half of the last game [Orlando]. That second half and the fourth quarter, I think he showed the player that he is."
Johnny Juzang made a name for himself closing out games for the Bruins in Indianapolis last year. The sharpshooter is now doing the same for the Jazz in Las Vegas. The former UCLA men's basketball guard signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz just moments after the 2022 NBA Draft in June, marking the start to his professional career. Juzang's debut in a Jazz uniform was delayed slightly, though, as he was involved in a car accident and held out of his new team's first practices as a precautionary measure.
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have been chasing Goran Dragic forever. But was the chase just about the long-time NBA standout and "big brother'' to fellow Slovenian star Luka Doncic about being a Mavs "cheerleader''?. Said Dragic in an interview with Slovenian outlet Vecer, explaining why he spurned Dallas in...
CHICAGO (AP) — The second game of the New York Mets’ four-game series at the Chicago Cubs has been postponed by rain. Steady rain fell in Chicago on Friday morning, and it was expected to continue for much of the afternoon. The game was rescheduled for a split-doubleheader on Saturday. The NL East-leading Mets rolled to an 8-0 victory over the lowly Cubs on Thursday night. Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo homered, and Carlos Carrasco pitched six effective innings in New York’s third win in four games. Chicago has dropped seven in a row. Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA) is slated to start the doubleheader opener against his former team, and Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.43 ERA) is lined up for Game 2 for the Cubs.
