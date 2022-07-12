ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash on I-805 in North Park kills 24-year-old Chula Vista driver

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO — A 24-year-old man died early Tuesday when he lost control of his car and slammed into the center median wall of south Interstate 805 in the North Park area, sparking a fire that engulfed the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver was ejected from the Toyota sedan and suffered fatal injuries in the 2:15 a.m. crash, which occurred just south of University Avenue, the CHP said.

The Toyota became engulfed in flames after hitting the median and San Diego firefighters put out the fire, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said in a statement.

Several lanes of the freeway were shut down while officers investigated the crash. All lanes reopened shortly before 4:45 a.m.

Investigators don’t know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The name of the driver, a Chula Vista resident, was not immediately released.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

