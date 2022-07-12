ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chantel Everett Meets Pedro Jimeno’s Coworkers After She Accuses Him of Cheating on ‘The Family Chantel’: Watch the ‘Tense’ Clip

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

The tension is palpable in the upcoming episode of The Family Chantel. In Us Weekly’s exclusive look at “Dirty Laundry,” Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno go out for a deeply uncomfortable night with his friends — an event that leaves their marriage rockier than ever.

In the sneak peek of the episode, which airs on July 18, the 31-year-old reality star saunters up to the group, where she is greeted with extended moments of awkward silence.

“She told me that she want to come hang out with us, to go to drink. I say, ‘OK, you coming.’ But I never believed she was going to come drink with us for real,” Pedro, 30 — who filed for divorce from Chantel in May — in a confessional in the preview. “Because she can say that she tried to come and make an effort but I don’t believe that she coming to make an effort.”

Instead, Pedro believe that the reality star attended the gathering in order to keep tabs on him.

“These are the people that you’ve been talking s—t [about], that you say I’ve been spending time, that I’ve been cheating, you know,” the Dominican Republic native explains to the camera.

“Those are the people, and you don’t know them?” he adds, shaking his head in disbelief. “That take me out of the mood, right away.”

Pedro was referring to the events that occurred in the Monday, July 11 episode, during which Chantel accused him of being unfaithful.

“Are you cheating on me?” she questioned him at the time, specifically referring to his relationship with his coworker Antonella Barrenechea.

“When did I get to the point where my husband comes home at 3 in the morning, and I don’t know where he’s been?” the Georgia native wondered, adding, “You’re picking [Antonella] up and taking her to work. You’re taking her from the car mechanic, you’re basically her do-boy and you’re at her every whim.”

In Us’ exclusive look at the July 18 episode, Pedro doesn’t give into Chantel’s repeated requests to be introduced to his friends, telling her multiple times, “You know all of them.” In his confessional, he reveals that the whole interaction “trigger[ed]” him, claiming “she walked into the room with attitude.”

For her part, the TV personality was upfront with her husband’s friends and coworkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9yM5_0gdFZkVO00
Chantel and Pedro Jimeno TLC

“I just wanted to come here to get to know Pedro’s coworkers more because he is always with you guys,” she says, while the real estate agent orders another drink.

“He’s with the coworkers more than he’s at home,” she tells them, while noting that she “kind of leave[s] work at work.”

The conversation only grew more strained when Pedro’s boss, Lydia, tells Chantel she should join them more often.

“I don’t always get the invitation,” she replies.

Lydia echoes Pedro’s opinion in her own confessional, saying she believes that “Chantel just wanted to come and see what Pedro was up to.”

“When she walked in, I could definitely feel the tension because of the way that he was looking at her, like, ‘What are you doing here?’ … instead of saying, ‘Hey, you’re here! Let’s come and join,’” she explains.

“Pedro is very private about his life at home, and I respect that,” she added. “But it was very tense.”

In addition to court documents, obtained by Us, revealing their divorce petitions, the legal paperwork also showed that the former 90 Day Fiancé couple have a mutual restraining order against each other.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments

I. C.
2d ago

She will never get far with him, Dominican boy could care less. Most of them are self centered, selfish and like to use women. She better off by herself or someone else.

Reply
19
Danielle Golden
1d ago

He was cold and unloving and likely looking for a "come up". she may have become overbearing in her suspicion due to his lack of respect and loving attention. she can do better alone or with someone new. Pedro prefers single life with friends, not married life with a wife that has to come first.

Reply
14
NEL SIN
1d ago

He used her. She needs to recoup the money she spent on getting him here. America what a great place to be. People will do anything to get here.

Reply
9
