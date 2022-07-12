ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 men charged with possessing stolen manuscript for the Eagles' 'Hotel California'

By AARON KATERSKY
abc7ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men were arraigned Tuesday on charges they conspired to illegally possess and sell 100 pages of notes and lyrics from the Eagles album "Hotel California," including Don Henley's lyrics to the songs "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid In Town." A band biographer allegedly...

abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

 

AFP

Three men charged in plot to sell stolen Eagles notes

Manhattan's district attorney on Tuesday charged three people with conspiring to illegally possess and sell some 100 pages of handwritten notes and lyrics for the Eagles album "Hotel California." According to court documents, the men manufactured false provenance and lied to auction houses, potential buyers and law enforcement about how they acquired the notes by Don Henley, which included lyrics to the hits "Hotel California" and "Life in the Fast Lane."
MANHATTAN, NY
US News and World Report

3 Charged in Scheme to Sell Stolen 'Hotel California' Lyrics

NEW YORK (AP) — A rock memorabilia dealer and two other men were charged Tuesday with scheming to sell allegedly ill-gotten, handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut “Hotel California” and other hits by the Eagles. Prosecutors said the trio lied to auction houses and buyers about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
