Minot, ND

Active shooter drill scheduled July 19 at Minot airport

By Morgan DeVries
 2 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Minot International Airport will conduct a live active shooter drill designed to assist local law enforcement agencies and the Transportation Safety Administration with training procedures.

The airport, in conjunction with TSA, North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Minot Police Department will hold the active shooter training and an active shooter live drill on Tuesday, July 19 from 8:30 to 10 a.m., according to a press release.

The training is scheduled between active commercial flights at the airport and includes training instruction from the Minot PD, followed by a short live shooter drill.

Uniformed police officers will be on-site for safety, and state and local law enforcement agencies will be involved in all aspects of the training.

“We appreciate the public’s concern and interest, but if it’s not necessary to be at the terminal, we ask the public to please stay away during that time,” Airport Director Jennifer Eckman said in a press release. “If you are on the premises during this drill, don’t be concerned if you see police vehicles and a flurry of activity at the terminal.”

