PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of Peoria’s Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant has been indicted on six counts of theft of government funds, tax evasion, and fraud. Linh Luong was found by grand jurors to have committed the offense of theft of governmental funds exceeding $100,000 between Dec. 20, 2012 and Feb. 20, 2019. Per the bill of indictment, Luong failed to turn over sales tax collected from Thanh Linh to the Illinois Department of Revenue when it was due.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO