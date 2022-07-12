ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gadsden Times

Motorcyclist dies as result of crash Monday on Noccalula Road

By The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgPvO_0gdFZESG00

The Gadsden Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash Monday that resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider, according to Sgt. Marcus Hill.

The wreck occurred at about 1:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Noccalula Road. A motorcycle appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with two oncoming vehicles.

In other news:Centre woman dies of injuries from single-vehicle crash Sunday

Previously:Man dies of injuries suffered in Cherokee County wreck

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries from the crash, Hill said. His name has not been released.

One of the other drivers was taken to a local hospital for treatment as well.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Fatal single-vehicle accident on I-20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Florida man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-20 in Calhoun County Thursday afternoon, according to the Oxford Fire Department. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on July 14, 2022. 30-year-old Quino Mosie of Fort Myers, was driving a freightliner tractor trailer on I-20 near mile marker 193 when the truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and then a tree before overturning.
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Fire Department Responds to Traffic Fatality

Oxford, AL – The Oxford Fire department shared that Oxford, Al Fire Department, Heflin Fire Department, Oxford Health Systems Paramedics, and ALEA are working a fatality wreck at the 192 mm. Traffic is backed up and down to one lane. Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has caused a lane closure. The right lane on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 192 mile marker, in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
wbrc.com

5-year-old killed in traffic incident in Gadsden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 5-year-old has died after being hit by a car in Gadsden Wednesday evening, July 13, according to police. Gadsden PD were dispatched to the 3500 block of Madison Avenue just before 6 p.m. The child was transported to a hospital but died as a result...
GADSDEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Traffic Homicide Unit
CBS 42

I-20 fatal crash causes major backups in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A fatal crash on I-20 in Calhoun County is causing major delays Thursday afternoon. According to Oxford Fire Department, the crash happened just past Exit 191 on I-20 EB. In addition to Oxford Fire, Heflin Fire and ALEA are also responding. I-20 EB is...
WAFF

7-year-old child dies in Albertville house fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 7-year-old child has died after a house fire in Albertville on Wednesday morning. The girl was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and the coroner’s office was called at 2 a.m. The death is being investigated, but it is in connection with a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge Road, according to the coroner’s office.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Single-Vehicle Accident Along Highway 9 Thursday Morning

A single-vehicle accident occurred around 11:50am Thursday on Alabama Highway 9 in Cedar Bluff near the Deaton Animal Hospital. Reports indicated that the vehicle left the roadway – and wound up in a wooded area. Fortunately no one was hurt in the mishap. That wreck remains under investigation.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Vehicle Fire Reported Thursday Morning at the Country Store on Highway 9

Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville Fire units responded to a report of a vehicle being on fire, at the Country Store on Highway 9 at around 11:30 Thursday morning; initial reports indicated that no one was in the vehicle and it wasn’t near the gas pumps, and efforts wre being made to put out the fire by someone using a fire extinguisher.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
wrganews.com

Centre Woman Fatally Injured Sunday Evening Crash on County Road 22

(WEIS Radio reports:) A single-vehicle crash occurring around 6:20 Sunday evening (July 10th) has claimed the life of a Cherokee County woman. Norma D. Richardson, 42 from Centre, was fatally injured when a 2008 Nissan Altima she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. Richardson was not...
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Northwest Georgia Collision with Truck

Floyd County, Georgia authorities have confirmed that a Silver Creek man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash last Friday night (July 8th). According to reports, Charles David Duncan, age 51 – was killed when his motorcycle hit the rear of a truck, which was stopped to make a turn onto the interchange of U.S. 411. Duncan had left the Sports Page on Dean Street, headed north, around 10:00pm when the accident took place.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Coroner: 7-year-old's death connected to Albertville house fire

The death of a 7-year-old girl in Marshall County is being investigated in connection to a fire in Albertville, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office said it was called to Marshall Medical Center South at about 2 a.m. Wednesday in regards to the girl. She had been brought to the center by ambulance.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Motorcycle pursuit leads to drug bust in Cleburne County

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. — The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office said it recovered drugs after stopping a fleeing motorcycle on Tuesday. Deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle, driven by Jonathan Dean Lee, 44, on County Road 35 in the Fruithurst area. Lee was taken into custody after a lengthy pursuit...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle driver dies following wreck in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle driver died following a wreck with two other vehicles in Gadsden, according to Gadsden Police. Officers said on July 11, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, officers responded to the 1500 Block of Noccalula Road for a wreck involving a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver appeared...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Make Arrest of Suspect Accused of Breaking into Vehicles

Jacksonville, AL – Per Chief Marcus Wood, there was a heavy presence of Law Enforcement Officers around the area of Mountain Street and Church Ave on Tuesday, July 12th. Officers were attempting to locate a subject that was suspected of breaking in vehicles in that area. After chasing the suspect through multiple neighborhoods the suspect was arrested and charged with multiple charges. The Chief noted via the police facebook page that there is no threat to the safety of the citizens in that area.
wvtm13.com

Bessemer police issue warning after rash of car break-ins

In early July, Vandals struck Crestwood Green at 701 Apartments in Birmingham, damaging windows to 30 vehicles. A similar crime happened around the same time in the Avondale area. Multiple residents complained that their car windows were broken out. Bessemer police said at least 30 employee cars were targeted overnight...
BESSEMER, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy