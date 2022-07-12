Tornado touched down near the Lake Fenton and Holly, downing trees and damaging homes

A tornado touched down near Lake Fenton and Holly late Monday evening, damaging trees, a few homes, a pergola and a barn.

Unlike the fatal tornado that ripped through Gaylord in May, however, there appeared to be no injuries, but was another reminder that ferocious weather can occur anywhere, especially with an increasingly warmer atmosphere.

The National Weather Service classified Monday's tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale as an EF0, or extremely low intensity weather phenomenon, with wind speeds of about 65 mph.

It touched down at about 11:33 p.m. and lasted for about 9 minutes.

Monday's tornado, the weather service said, cut a 40-yard swath about 7.5 miles long, from the shoreline of eastern Lake Fenton to about 3 miles from Holly and just west of Interstate 75, before it lifted up.

Destruction included roof and dormer damage to a home on Pine Street near Lake Fenton, downed trees and limbs, and the loss of vinyl siding and metal roofing to a barn and a backyard pergola.

The tornado in Gaylord was much worse, an EF3. It killed two people and injured 44.

Weather service forecasters said there is a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. There could be isolated thunderstorms, but nothing severe.

