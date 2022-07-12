ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

Tornado touched down near the Lake Fenton and Holly, downing trees and damaging homes

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIJ8T_0gdFZ6Th00

A tornado touched down near Lake Fenton and Holly late Monday evening, damaging trees, a few homes, a pergola and a barn.

Unlike the fatal tornado that ripped through Gaylord in May, however, there appeared to be no injuries, but was another reminder that ferocious weather can occur anywhere, especially with an increasingly warmer atmosphere.

The National Weather Service classified Monday's tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale as an EF0, or extremely low intensity weather phenomenon, with wind speeds of about 65 mph.

It touched down at about 11:33 p.m. and lasted for about 9 minutes.

Monday's tornado, the weather service said, cut a 40-yard swath about 7.5 miles long, from the shoreline of eastern Lake Fenton to about 3 miles from Holly and just west of Interstate 75, before it lifted up.

Destruction included roof and dormer damage to a home on Pine Street near Lake Fenton, downed trees and limbs, and the loss of vinyl siding and metal roofing to a barn and a backyard pergola.

The tornado in Gaylord was much worse, an EF3. It killed two people and injured 44.

Weather service forecasters said there is a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. There could be isolated thunderstorms, but nothing severe.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Damage from tornado that touched down in Fenton area, traveled to Holly Township

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A tornado touched down in the Fenton area overnight and left a trail of damage as it traveled to Holly Township. Officials with the National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado touched down at 11:33 p.m. Monday (July 11) in the Fenton area, damaged trees on Pine Street near Lake Fenton, and then traveled to Addis Road in Holly Township. That’s where it lifted off the ground at 11:42 p.m., officials said.
FENTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Holly, MI
City
Lake Fenton, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tornado warning expires for Oakland, Genesee counties as severe weather rolls through

FOX 2 - A Tornado Warning has expired for northwestern Oakland County and southeastern Genesee County at midnight according to the National Weather Service. Severe thunderstorms are moving through SE Michigan tonight causing a number of storm watches and warnings. Strong wind gusts and penny size hail are expected with the storm band moving east at 45 miles per hour.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking storms that could bring downpours, high winds to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Scattered thunderstorms developed right on schedule this afternoon, and while there were some briefly torrential downpours in spots (much-needed rain, I might add) and gusty winds, this weather will be out of the area by late afternoon, and we have a dry night ahead. Cooler air will filter in overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-to-upper-50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius) by dawn. Wind will blow from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#The Tornado#Michigan Football#Wind Speeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Oakland, Lapeer counties

DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm warning for Oakland and Lapeer counties expired at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued the warning between 11:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Monday. A severe storm was located at 11:47 p.m. Monday over Ortonville. It was moving east at 40 mph, officials...
LAPEER, MI
WILX-TV

WATCH: Crews work to put out fire at Jackson County landfill

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large fire broke out Tuesday at Liberty Landfill in Jackson County’s Liberty Township, just south of Loomis Road. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is currently unknown. The owner of the landfill confirmed to News 10 that emergency crews...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

More showers expected for Metro Detroit -- What we know

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown. Puffy clouds cruise over Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan the rest of today. The clouds in our North Zone (north of Hall Road/M-59) release some showers. It remains warm. Tuesday night will be cooler with clouds overhead. Two more rounds of showers are possible tomorrow. Sunnier, more stable weather persists during the end of the work week.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy