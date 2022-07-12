ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral mayor's race: John Gunter, Thomas Shadrach vying for job

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that candidate Thomas Shadrach managed a $1.5 billion budget at the military defense division of Boeing.

The city of Cape Coral is set to elect its first new mayor since the unexpected death of Joe Coviello in January 2021.

Both current Mayor John Gunter, 59, and Thomas Shadrach, 63, are vying for the position, offering two different approaches to running the city. Voters will get their say on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Both candidates are looking to manage the ever-growing city of Cape Coral, which currently has a population of more than 200,000, according to the U.S. Census.

Gunter, previously the District 1 council member elected in 2017, was appointed mayor in a 6-1 vote by the city council to finish out Coviello's term, which expires in November 2022.

Shadrach is running for public office for the first time. He has worked 37 years for the Boeing Company and its military defense division where he managed 500 people and a budget of $1.5 billion.

"I want to bring in a culture of no excuses and accountability, hold people accountable to schedules and costs," Shadrach said.

Shadrach is looking to lower property taxes, stop wasteful spending, and get projects like the Yacht Club and other city parks done.

"I don't like wasteful spending. They have plenty of reserves, and I'd rather have my reserves in my pocket than the city," Shadrach said.

Gunter, who is also the president of Gulf Coast Premier Homes, said he's looking to facilitate smart growth and public safety and maintain the quality of life for residents.

"When we look at things in our city, we're one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. We're the fourth fastest-growing city in the country. We have to make sure that we have smart growth," Gunter said.

Both mayor and councilmembers serve four-year terms and can serve for no more than two consecutive four-year terms. Cape Coral city elections are nonpartisan.

Tom Shadrach runs for Cape mayor

Shadrach, a four-year resident, said he's tired of projects like the Yacht Club renovations and the Parks and Recreation General Obligation (GO) Bond projects not being done and going over budget.

"They like to blame the pandemic and don't get me wrong, the pandemic did cause a problem, but it shouldn't have caused years of problems," Shadrach said.

He describes himself as a "fixer" and wants to see money go to other city services like police, fire, and sidewalks.

"All those things are the priority of a city government to do. Quality of life things like parks and other things come after," Shadrach said.

Shadrach said a solution to the current problem is possibly deleting many of the parks that don't have a start date attached to them and finishing them later as a way to hold to the original $60 million price tag.

"Yes, it will be a negative issue. I'm not saying we're not gonna get them done. But we've got to regroup, find the money and get them done properly and tell the truth to the public," Shadrach said.

He said this method will allow for more transparency about costs and hold city council members accountable for the new schedule.

He also wants to increase commercial development in the city by making the permit process easier and faster, he said.

"We got to get get rid of red tape," Shadrach said.

He's interested in bringing technology and health care businesses to Cape Coral.

"'I'm only doing this to help myself as a citizen and the other citizens. I have no other agenda. I have no political ambition. I want to get this city straight," Shadrach said.

Mayor John Gunter seeks new term

Gunter said he has learned many things as mayor, including that the demand and workload as mayor are greater than as a councilman, but he said he is up for the challenge of meeting the needs of the residents while accommodating growth.

"So I think it's our responsibility to identify the commercial areas in our city that do not have working water and sewer and try to get that there as soon as possible because that will spawn that growth in that area, the commercial growth that we're looking for," Gunter said.

He wants to focus on what he calls "smart growth," which he defines as commercial growth that brings dozens of jobs to the city and increases the commercial tax base. The city's tax base is more than 90% residential.

"What I'm talking about is bringing in different businesses that will be bringing in 20, 30, 40, and 50 jobs," Gunter said.

He said he's proud of helping approve changes to the land development code in 2019, streamlining the process for commercial development, updating the city's strategic plan, and working to deliver the quality of life projects like parks.

On the delays with projects like the Yacht Club and GO Bond parks, he said the pandemic caused a massive slow down, and the city is still waiting on state and federal permits to move forward with the Yacht Club renovations.

"We have to get that finalized here in the next couple of years to get that completed what we promised the voters," Gunter said.

"We're waiting. We can't control the federal government or at the state level. We're kind of at their mercy because we need those permits," he added.

He said he is looking to prioritize public safety by making sure the police and fire department are adequate to the growing needs of the city by examining emergency call and response times.

"We have to make sure that while we are one of the fastest-growing cities that we not only keep up with the growth and our public safety aspect of our city, we're one of the safest cities in the state. We have to make sure that we keep the classification or identification," Gunter said.

He said he wants to improve the quality of life for residents by bringing more amenities to the city.

"Whether it's increased parks and increased green space, increased amenities for the youth, increased amenities for the residents as a whole, I think we have to look at all of that," Gunter said.

Gunter said being a good steward of the city's tax dollars is always on his mind as a business owner.

"I think that we are at a pivotal point in our city for growth. If you look over the last 50 years, we in essence morphed into a larger city, and we were supposed to be a bedroom community, a retirement community. And even though we have our land development code in place, our city morphed into something greater than that, whether we wanted it to or not. So I think for the rest of the build-out the next 50% I would rather control our destiny and make sure that we get that smart growth," Gunter said.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com or 239-266-5604. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral mayor's race: John Gunter, Thomas Shadrach vying for job

