ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral District 6 election: Incumbent Keith Long facing newcomer Wayne Hecht

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDCDw_0gdFZ0BL00

Appointed Cape Coral Councilman Keith Long is running in the 2022 election to keep his District 6 seat against challenger Wayne Hecht.

Hecht is running to become an elected official for the first time.

The District 6 election will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election because only two candidates are running. Districts 1 and 4 candidates will be on the Aug. 23 primary ballot with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.

Cape Coral elections are nonpartisan. Both mayor and council members serve four-year terms and can serve for no more than two consecutive four-year terms.

District 1 election:Four 'first-timers' making run for seat

District 4 election: Incumbent Jennifer Nelson facing two challengers

Mayor's race: John Gunter, Thomas Shadrach vying for job

Follow our 2022 primary election coverage

Cape Coral's ongoing growth has been a centerpiece of candidates' campaigns as the city debates how to preserve its quality of life.

Keith Long

Long, 32, was appointed to the council after the seat's previous holder, Rick Williams, resigned in August 2021 due to health issues.

Long, a lifelong resident, was among 14 applicants interested in the term that will expire in November.

He's said it's been a rewarding experience, and he has been struck by how much outside work goes into making sure the city functions.

"Even in situations where we have city staff that handles things on a micro-scale, the input that we're able to have with the city manager and then through him to those individual staff members on even the smallest of issues is something that's surprising, but also rewarding," Long said.

He ran to improve infrastructure throughout the city, public safety, and the city's waterways.

Election 2022:What you need to know for primary voting in Lee County

Like many candidates, he cites the need to prepare the city for the tremendous growth it's facing.

He sits on the transportation advisory committee and said roads in Cape Coral are getting more congested so he plans to expedite the process with FDOT to expand Pine Island Road, for example.

Long said it's a balancing act between needing new development, taking the residents' feelings into account, and protecting the city's water.

"We want to make sure that that's a top priority when we're dealing with this new growth and bringing new projects online and dealing with new master plans for utilities and issuing new residential permits, that we protect our waterways and we make sure that we're environmentally conscious when we do that," Long.

He said he's proud of bringing his district's concerns about the lack of internet to the council and helping bring Comcast's internet services to North Cape Coral.

More election news:Unopposed candidates mean new terms for several lawmakers

State Senate:Passidomo, unopposed, has big plans as next Florida Senate president

"That was something that I feel like I individually championed after I got into office and continue to move forward on the foundation," Long said.

The council member said as a lifelong resident of the city, he wants to continue to do more for the city.

"I'm not somebody that's coming down and retired and said, 'Hey, let's pick up a new hobby and get on City Council.' This is my city. Every decision that I make is based on the love and knowledge of the history of the city, and I think that's a significant benefit to the residents here," Long said.

Wayne Hecht

Hecht, 57, is an auctioneer, appraiser and director of operations with Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

He's been a Cape Coral resident for 10 years, and he said he's running because he does not think residents' voices are being heard.

"I want to be the voice of the people for the Northwest (Cape) and the people of Cape Coral. I mean, I've listened to them. I've lived to listen to the constituents up here, and I don't think their voices are currently being heard on the council," Hecht said.

He said he was spurred into action after watching residents protest zoning or land-use changes only to see the council approve the changes anyway.

"So stuff like that was frustrating me that I thought maybe I can make a change or make a difference," Hecht said.

Besides listening more to residents, he wants to make changes to projects like Seven Islands and the Yacht Club renovations and improve infrastructure, he said.

He said he was part of the waterway advisory board where he got his first taste of Cape Coral politics and experienced frustration with the city council.

"I saw from that position, the board, we would make recommendations to the council, and pretty much the council would not follow any of our recommendations," Hecht said.

"It was a little frustrating," he added.

Another priority for him is retooling the Yacht Club renovations, Hecht said.

"The other thing is now obviously the Yacht Club, the overages that's going on at the Yacht Club and again, that's just sort of a recent thing that's happening I think, probably have to go back to the drawing board and revisit exactly what we're gonna do with the Yacht Club," he said.

Lastly, Hecht said he wants to manage the growth by focusing on infrastructure like roads.

"We're not gonna be able to stop people coming here because it is a great place to live," he said. "But we need to control that, you know, we can't just keep building all these high-density apartment buildings and condominiums without first having the infrastructure to support that."

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com or 239-266-5604. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach restaurant faces over $650K in fines after magistrate ruling

Sunset Beach Tropical Grill in Fort Myers Beach faces nearly three-quarters of a $1 million in fines after a special magistrate hearing two weeks ago. Sunset Beach Tropical Grill is popular at the beach, but now the owner of Sunset Beach Tropical Grill is being told he has to pay over $670,000 in fines based on a magistrate’s ruling during a special hearing.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Jada Langford-Fleming lie to the News-Press?

In an interview posted on July 12, 2022, News-Press Jada Langford-Fleming states:. A sixth-generation Floridian who taught in Lee County Schools for 10 years, Langford-Fleming said Southwest Florida defines who she is as a person. She’s also volunteered as a youth sports coach and is a trainer at 2 the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Cape Coral, FL
Elections
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
coastalbreezenews.com

Everglades City Ground Breaking

It has been a long, and, sometimes frustrating, process but good things take time!. After securing grant funding to build the sewer plant earlier this year, the official groundbreaking has been scheduled for the construction of the new, state-of-the-art sewer plant in Everglades City in Collier County. The new plant...
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Lee County, FL, Confirms Case of Strangles

A 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding tested positive for strangles on June 30 after presenting with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge, fever, and lethargy and appearing underweight on June 24. Fifteen horses at the boarding facility in Lee County, Florida, were exposed, and the premises is now under official quarantine.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Long
Person
John Wayne
floridapolitics.com

Collier County recognized by treasury for helping families in need

'Collier County wanted to bring the best of the best to the table to help serve our citizens ...'. Collier County was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for best practices in helping revitalize the economy and ensuring COVID-19 relief funds reach the most historically underserved communities in the county.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Pride Festival at Cambier Park faces criticism over drag show

A small group of people were unhappy that kids were allowed to watch drag shows at Cambier Park in Naples during the Naples Pride Festival over the weekend. Two people against it showed up at a Collier County commissioners’ meeting to protest the event that represents the LQBTQ community.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Wonder Gardens restores historic roadside mural signs

John Merrifield, a Fort Myers artist and muralist of 30 years, has been hired by Wonder Gardens to repaint three large roadside signs that have been enticing visitors to the attraction for more than 60 years. The three large murals had faded through the years. The project will brighten and...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#City Council#Infrastructure
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County residents’ purchasing power among highest in Florida

Collier County residents have the second-highest purchasing power among Florida’s 67 counties, according to a study by SmartAsset. The study identifies the places where average living expenses are most affordable for the people living there by calculating two different cost of living metrics for a household with one adult and no dependents. One reflected the baseline cost of living in each location and the other reflected expenditures typical to someone making the county’s median income. It calculated purchasing power in each county by determining the weighted cost of living as a percentage of per capita income. Collier, which ranked behind Indian River County, had a $48,877 average cost of living and a $103,865 per capita income, giving it a purchasing power index of 59.67%.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Details released for August celebration to mark city’s anniversary

It was Aug. 27, 1997 when the people of Marco Island headed to the polls and voted to incorporate, and Marco Island officially became a city. City officials are planning a week of activities to mark the 25th anniversary. Scavenger Hunt and Beach Day, Aug. 22. It begins at 8...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Beach parcels sell for $18 million

Bay Harbour Marina Village LLC purchased eight parcels totaling 7.5 acres at 1135, 1145, 1185 and 1195 Main St., 19210, 19170 and 19230 Sea Side Drive and 821 Oak St. on Fort Myers Beach from Southern Comfort Storage LLC for $18 million. The properties last sold in 2015 for $2.1 million.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Mysuncoast.com

GOP to hold candidates rally Saturday in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Republicans from across the Suncoast will gather July 16 at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds for a candidates rally, GOP leaders announced Wednesday. Speakers at the rally, at Robarts Arena, include U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, and State Sen and state GOP Chairman Joe Gruters.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Vanderbilt Beach Road extension builder approved

The long-anticipated Vanderbilt Beach Road extension project in Golden Gate Estates took a leap forward this week. The Collier County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday awarded a bid of nearly $153 million for the road project to Sacyr, a Madrid-based company specializing in infrastructure development. This 7-mile project, which has...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy