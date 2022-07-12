Arrests and incidents reported July 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
July 7
- forgery – 3 rd degree
- theft of property – 3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $548
- theft of property – 4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $4
July 11
- leaving the scene of an accident; Hwy 157; damage to 2010 Scion; $1,000
- theft of property – 3 rd degree; Co. Rd. 1413; kayak; $1,300
- theft of property – 1 st degree; Cullman Shopping Center; 2002 Chevy Trailblazer; $5,000
- domestic violence – 3 rd degree, harassment; 10 th St. S.E.
- theft of property – 4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $37
Arrests
July 11
Benson, Ashley L; 36
- domestic violence – 3 rd degree, harassment
- interference with domestic violence call
Lancaster, Marlon J; 31
- theft of property – 4 th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
