The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported July 12

By Staff Reports
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

July 7

  • forgery – 3 rd degree
  • theft of property – 3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $548
  • theft of property – 4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $4

July 11

  • leaving the scene of an accident; Hwy 157; damage to 2010 Scion; $1,000
  • theft of property – 3 rd degree; Co. Rd. 1413; kayak; $1,300
  • theft of property – 1 st degree; Cullman Shopping Center; 2002 Chevy Trailblazer; $5,000
  • domestic violence – 3 rd degree, harassment; 10 th St. S.E.
  • theft of property – 4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $37

Arrests

July 11

Benson, Ashley L; 36

  • domestic violence – 3 rd degree, harassment
  • interference with domestic violence call

Lancaster, Marlon J; 31

  • theft of property – 4 th degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

#Domestic Violence#Cullman#Fta#Walmart#Rd#Cullman Shopping Center#Chevy#Benson Ashley L#Ccso
