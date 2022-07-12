ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Cassidy Hutchinson began her career as an intern for Ted Cruz. He says he didn't watch her testimony before the Jan. 6 committee 'circus.'

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gezq_0gdFYwt500
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Cassidy Hutchinson, a former Trump White House official. Bill Clark and Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images
  • Cassidy Hutchinson, the Trump aide who testified at a recent January 6 hearing, was once an intern for Ted Cruz.
  • Cruz confirmed that Hutchinson was one of his Senate interns but said he doesn't work "closely" with interns.
  • He also insisted that he didn't watch her testimony, calling it a "political circus" and "kangaroo court."

Comments / 27

Red Hot Cinnamon
2d ago

Where it began, I can't begin to knowing....But then I know it's growing strongWas in the spring.....And spring became the summer.....Who'd have believed you'd come along.... Truth, touching Truth....Reaching out, touching me, touching you...Sweet Cassidy...!Good times never seemed so goodI've been inclined.....To believe they never wouldBut now AMERICA BELIEVES CASSIDY HUTCHINSON 🇺🇸

Reply(11)
17
colonel's daughter
2d ago

Then he’s got no business commenting on it. He remains ignorant. Squash him like a bug. In fact, subpoena him. We need to know more about his rules in the lawsuits to overthrow the government

Reply
4
Fed Up
2d ago

yeah it's a circus to people who don't want to hear the truth

Reply(4)
19
Related
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interns
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

New York state's top judge steps down after she is investigated for 'interfering' in disciplinary hearing for court association boss who threatened to expose her for 'having an affair'

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is currently at the centre of a state ethics probe which was launched before her announcement on Monday that she was going to be retiring. The investigation is examining weather married DiFiore, 66, interfered in the disciplinary hearing of Dennis Quirk, the New York State Court Officers Association president.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Business Insider

Business Insider

548K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy