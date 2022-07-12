ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral District 4 election: Incumbent Jennifer Nelson facing two challengers

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago

Cape Coral Councilwoman Jennifer Nelson is running for reelection against two challengers, Joshua Brandon Clark and Patty Cummings, for the District 4 council seat.

Cummings is making her second attempt at becoming a council member; Clark is running to become an elected official for the first time.

Both districts 1 and 4 will narrow their candidates on the Aug. 23 primary ballot, and the top two vote-getters will move to the Nov. 8 general election. District 6 and the mayor's races will be decided on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Cape Coral elections are nonpartisan. The mayor and council members serve four-year terms and can serve for no more than two consecutive four-year terms.

Candidates have raised issues centered on how to balance ongoing growth in Cape Coral with preserving the city's quality of life.

Jennifer Nelson

Nelson, 51, running for her second term as a city council member, said she wants to continue her mission to help the city's economic prosperity.

"I don't think anybody has run for office in this city not committing or promising or trying to figure out how to increase the commercial tax base and so I think we're on the right path with that in terms of the stakeholder group, the committee that we're putting together of different business owners and different organizations within the city to talk about how we can incentivize businesses to come to Cape Coral and stay in Cape Coral," Nelson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPdGZ_0gdFYpi000

The 14-year resident has had many roles, working at Goodwill Industries, as executive director at the Uncommon Friends Foundation in Fort Myers, and as the executive director for the Captiva Erosion Prevention District.

"For me, I think the biggest eye-opening experience for me is that things move a lot more slowly in government than I'm accustomed to," Nelson said.

She said she would prioritize sustainable growth, make sure the city budget aligns with the city's strategic goals and find a way to buy the old golf course in her district.

"For me, being able to sustain this type of growth, and adding infrastructure incrementally is going to be crucial," Nelson said.

She wants to see more arts and culture focus initiatives and bring more amenities to the city that will appeal to younger residents.

On the golf course, she said she'll be looking to bring the owners to the table and negotiate a purchase price to get more green space for the city.

According to Nelson, she's been proud of helping the city navigate through COVID-19 and make changes as more information came out, crafting the new fertilizer ordinance, and working with the city's fleet services to maintain the city's vehicles.

Joshua Brandon Clark

Clark, 48, is a seven-year resident who owns a tile company.

He said he is running to make a positive change in the city after discovering many outdated city ordinances while he was building his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7EmV_0gdFYpi000

"I've learned a few things like a few ordinances that were dated back 25 years and never really got looked at," Clark said.

He's looking to change or remove outdated ordinances, deal with the city's traffic issues, and invest in community development. He said traffic is worsening.

Clark said he's already been working with the public works department by giving input that will make changes to ordinances dealing with construction and driveways.

"I had not one bad experience. Every single person in that department knew what they were doing and were more than willing to help," Clark said.

He said he wants to invest in things like indoor recreational facilities.

"I believe in a lot of quality of life, getting smaller government," Clark said.

Patty Cummings

Cummings, a businesswoman and inventor, wants to bring higher-paying jobs and commercial property to the city in the quickest way possible.

She said the soaring costs of gas, food, and rent mean residents need more support to prevent homelessness.

Cummings said she has invented an upgraded version of a bus shelter that would a keep children safe when waiting for the bus every morning. She said the city could monetize the new shelters.

Managing growth is another issue Cape Coral must tackle, she said.

"We are growing over 210,000 residents, and this is very important. We want to keep it the family feeling community. We want to keep it prosperous, we want to keep it beautified," Cummings said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTqpV_0gdFYpi000

She points toward helping the growing Hispanic population by providing a language interpreter for city business.

Cummings criticized Councilwoman Nelson for attending meetings through Zoom, mismanaging the city's trash collection problems with Waste Pro, and increasing taxes

"Now the elections are here she's more, but if we go to her past record, her body, physical body is hardly ever in the seat," Cummings said.

Nelson said she's always available to her constituents: "I look forward to continuing to serve this community on my record striving for excellence."

"In my tenure here on the council, we've never voted to increase taxes. Now taxes have gone up because housing values have gone up," Nelson added.

Cummings said the city should help the residents of Cape Coral now and not focus on bigger, long-range development projects.

"Right now I feel like bigger projects need to be put on hold due to the inflation that we're in right now," Cummings said.

She said her experience as a business owner and mother will help lead the city where it should go.

"And I can assure the people I will treat the city like I treat my business and my family, with passion, with love and have solutions and bring innovative ideas to the table to keep this community family feels that can stay beautified, prosperous and safe," Cummings said.

Cummings was also at the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 to support then-President Donald Trump. Though she did not enter the Capitol building, she said she was pepper-sprayed and was just there to be a "body for our Constitution."

"I am proud to say I am an American woman, and I will stand and fight for each and every one of our rights," Cummings said.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com or 239-266-5604. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

