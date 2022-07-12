ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miranda Lambert Revealed She ‘Wasn’t Prepared’ for Handling Her Public Divorce From Blake Shelton

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

When Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton divorced in 2015, she “wasn’t prepared” for the subsequent tabloid frenzy. Read on to learn more about the rumors that plagued the country music couple, how she handled gossip about their split, and how they’ve moved on since then.

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton’s marriage was the subject of rumors of infidelity

When Lambert and Shelton divorced, fans loved them so much that some observers just had to know why. And the most straightforward conclusion for some to jump to was that one or the other cheated.

Allegations of an affair between Lambert and country musician Chris Young were so widespread that he eventually responded to deny the rumors, which he told ET “shocked” him. But he said Shelton laughed off the reports when he called him to talk about them.

Still, Young said it didn’t feel good to be in that scenario, even if they could laugh about it. “Man it sucks that I got put in this situation with two people who are my friends,” he explained. “It’s just so weird getting pulled into something like that where it just wasn’t true.”

But other speculation had Shelton pegged as the cheater, pointing to late musician Cady Groves as his alleged lover. And some thought her deleted Twitter activity was plenty of evidence that the rumors were true (per Jezebel .) For the record, Shelton denied a romance with Groves, who died in 2020.

Miranda Lambert’s divorce from Blake Shelton was a tabloid-frenzy she ‘wasn’t prepared’ for

Lambert revealed in an interview with CBS News that she “wasn’t prepared” for her divorce from Shelton to be picked apart by the press and public (per ET ). “Well, I don’t think anybody is,” she added. “And it’s not nice sometimes.”

But she tried to keep a good attitude throughout the process, despite the negativity. “I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I’m a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth,” she said. “I will not lie in my music.”

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have moved on after their divorce

While Lambert wasn’t quite ready for life after a celebrity divorce, she eventually got back on her feet. And her love life seems to be on track. Her secret wedding to former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin after a less than three-month courtship led to a marriage that’s been going strong since January 2019.

According to Lambert, she has a better perspective on what she wants now. And she said her marriage to McLoughlin is “like some kind of Hallmark movie or something.”

“The redneck from Texas meets this beautiful NYPD officer on the street in New York, but it actually happened that way,” she told Good Morning America (per ET.)

Meanwhile, Shelton moved on and married his fellow coach on The Voice , Gwen Stefani . Though they started dating all the way back in 2015, they didn’t tie the knot until 2021.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Said Fans Could Tell She Was Sad While Performing During Blake Shelton Divorce

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 2

Related
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Reportedly 'Is Always Asking for More' After Divorce Agreement

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson is trying to move forward now that her divorce is done and settled, but there is someone who won’t let: her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. He seems to be more interested in dragging her back to court any chance he can get, but he might finally be out of her hair (at least for now). After dragging his heels on moving out of her Montana ranch, Us Weekly confirmed that the former music manager has finally left her residence. There was a court order mandating his exit by June 1, something he reportedly “wanted...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Did Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Make Fun Of Miranda Lambert’s Appearance Following Her Weight Gain?

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Miranda Lambert have once again been sparking rumors of an alleged feud. National Enquirer's source claimed that Lambert gained a considerable amount of weight in recent months and she has been feeling insecure. But when Stefani and Shelton saw what she looks like now, they allegedly laughed at her in private.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Brendan Mcloughlin
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Boot

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote

Keith Whitley's life and career were tragically cut short, but his music has left a lasting impact on country music. The Kentucky native became close friends with another future country star, Ricky Skaggs, at an early age. The pair were just teenagers when their talents were discovered by bluegrass icon Ralph Stanley, who quickly recruited them to join his band, The Clinch Mountain Boys.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Nypd#Celebrity
The Boot

Blake Shelton Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Gwen Stefani: ‘Thank You For Saying Yes’

Sunday (July 3) marks one year of marriage for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Shelton toasted the special day on social media with a shot of their wedding day. "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round," he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo that shows the bride and groom hugging, a crowd of attendees mingling and sitting at their tables in the background.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Fans React To Jinger Duggar's Hairstyle In Sweet Social Media Snap

Feeling herself! Jinger Duggar was all smiles while out and about at a vintage shop in California — seemingly letting loose as she put her wild locks on display.Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a sweet snapshot of the Counting On alum as she browsed through the racks of gently used clothing — something 19 Kids and Counting fans will remember is one of Jinger's favorite hobbies. "Her happy place @chancevintage," he captioned the photo of Jinger, who was sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans, on Thursday, June 16."You are so cute !!!!❤️😍" one user wrote...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Says It’s ‘Been a Heartwarming Week’ After Revealing Wife’s Pregnancy

Former American Idol champion Scotty McCreery and his wife have been soaking in all the happiness and warmth that comes with a baby announcement. McCreery and his wife, Gabi, announced 10 days ago that Baby Boy McCreery is on board, with an arrival date sometime around Thanksgiving. The former American Idol said the public response has been overwhelmingly positive as he and his wife await the birth of their first child.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

140K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy