One man is facing a charge of impeding traffic flow after police said they found him sleeping in a vehicle on July 12 on 8th Avenue / Palmyra Rd. At 1:19 P.M., APD responded to 8th Avenue / Palmyra Rd in reference to an unknown problem. At the scene, EMS observed a black Ford F150 with two individuals unresponsive and possibly under the influence of an unknown substance.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO