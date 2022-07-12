ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial starts for Ira Twp. man accused of killing 77-year-old woman

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
During opening arguments in the jury trial for Stephen Traskal Tuesday, a St. Clair County prosecutor recounted how the Ira Township man allegedly killed a 77-year-old woman in her home.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Paul Soderberg said Carlene Nowlin was murdered in her Ira Township home on Aug. 14 by Traskal, who had lived in the residence with Nowlin and her son, Jimmy Nowlin, for 20 years.

Soderberg said Jimmy Nowlin came home to find Traskal standing in the kitchen at the sink. As he was walking by, Traskal stabbed Jimmy Nowlin in the back. He fought Traskal off and ran into the living room, to find a blanket covering his mother.

"Jimmy approaches her. Jimmy will say she was gone. She was dead," Soderberg said.

Jimmy Nowlin ran outside, screaming for the neighbors to call 911 and that his mother had been killed. While several neighbors called 911 and attended to Jimmy in the yard, another neighbor ran to the home and found Carlene Nowlin dead inside. He stood at the door, guarding the home until police arrived, Soderberg said.

Police found Traskal in his bedroom.

"(The police officer) goes in, kicks down the door, and there is the defendant, sitting on the edge of his bed, smoking a cigarette, beer can on the TV tray right next to his bed," Soderberg said. "One of the things that you're also going to hear is that, on that TV tray, the defendant had already written a note that said, 'I'm sorry, they treated me terribly'."

When Traskal was being escorted to the police car and again at a holding cell at the Clay Township Police Department, he said he stabbed Carlene Nowlin and killed her and he was going to prison.

"As the defendant gets halfway to the patrol vehicle, he says, unprompted, unquestioned about, says on his own, 'Best thing I ever did'," Soderberg said.

Soderberg said the slaying was done with premeditation and deliberation and asked the jury to find Traskal guilty of first-degree murder.

The main motivation for Traskal to kill Carlene Nowlin was because he was about to be evicted, and about two weeks earlier, Nowlin's neighbor served Traskal with an eviction notice, Soderberg said.

Michael Boucher, Traskal's attorney, said Traskal killed Carlene Nowlin and injured her son, but asked the jury to carefully consider the evidence and whether the killing was made with intent and deliberation.

Shortly after the opening arguments, the 911 call from Norma Spranger, one of the neighbors who came to Jimmy's aid, was played in court.

In the call, she asked for police and an ambulance, stating the man who lived inside Carlene Nowlin's home killed her and her son was injured.

“I can’t believe he killed her," Spranger said. "She didn’t stand a chance”

Traskal is charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

