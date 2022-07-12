ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay bridge to close to boat traffic for maintenance

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
STURGEON BAY - The water route under the Bayview Bridge, which crosses the Sturgeon Bay channel on the State 42/57 bypass, will close to boat traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, for routine maintenance.

The closure allows the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to change the gear oils in the lift platforms of the bridge, work that the DOT performs as needed every one or two years. Because of that, the bridge lift will not be able to open while it's being worked on.

However, the bridge will be open for vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the work. This is not part of the resurfacing project the DOT has conducted for several months on State 42/57. That project, which does include occasional lane closures for vehicular traffic, runs from the south end of the bridge south to the intersection where 42 and 57 split apart in the Town of Nasewaupee.

For more information, call the Door County Highway Department at 920-746-2504.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-741-7952, 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

Comments / 0

 

#Bay Bridge#Vehicular Traffic#South End#County Highway#Vehicles#State#Dot
