ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Webb Space Telescope got boost from Corning Inc. for stunning images

By Doyle Rice and Jeff Smith, USA TODAY
The Leader
The Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmqpo_0gdFWq5n00

Literally decades in the making, images from NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, featuring mirrors created by Corning Inc., have been released this week, with the first Monday by President Joe Biden at a White House briefing.

The first image shows thousands of galaxies – including the faintest objects ever observed – which have appeared in Webb’s view for the first time. This is the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured.

"Today is an historic day" said President Biden. "The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology," he said. "For astronomy and space exploration."

"And for America and all humanity," he added.

The spacecraft houses three telescopes with mirrors made by Corning Inc., according to Gabrielle Bailey, a Corning Inc. spokesperson.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of the team that played a vital role in this milestone and the world’s most complex space telescope,” said Jeffry Santman, technology lead for Hyperspectral Imaging at Corning Inc.’s Keene, New Hampshire, facility, where the mirrors were made. “There’s a great sense of pride to know that Corning’s technologies have enabled many of NASA’s prominent space missions, from the Apollo 11 to the Hubble and now James Webb telescopes.”

Corning Inc.’s Keene facility made the fine guidance sensor and tracker telescopes, which were part of the Canadian Space Agency's contribution to the James Webb Space Telescope program, Bailey said.

Several more new images from the Webb Telescope were released Tuesday morning.

Previous coverage:With new Webb space telescope in spotlight, Corning Inc. highlights its role

The images are the first wave of full-color scientific images the telescope has gathered, showing the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance.

The image release marks the official beginning of Webb’s general science operations.

What is the James Webb Space Telescope?

Webb, an international partnership with European and Canadian space agencies that had been planned since the early 1990s, launched in December from French Guiana.

After unfolding into its final form in space and successfully reaching its destination 1 million miles from Earth, the telescope recently completed its months-long process of preparing for science operations.

The size of a tennis court and three stories high, the Webb is the largest telescope ever sent into space. It's also an astounding 100 times more powerful than the famed but aging Hubble Space Telescope, which is now 32 years old.

Looking back in time and space

Telescopes not only see things that are far away in distance, they also can look back in time because of how long it takes light from galaxies far away to reach Earth. That allows the Webb telescope, using infrared wavelengths, to see the first stars and galaxies that formed some 13 billion years ago, shortly after the Big Bang.

According to NASA, Webb will explore every phase of cosmic history – from within the solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between.

“Webb can see backward in time to just after the Big Bang by looking for galaxies that are so far away that the light has taken many billions of years to get from those galaxies to our telescopes,” said Jonathan Gardner, Webb’s deputy project scientist said in a recent media briefing.

Webb uses a massive, 21-foot primary mirror made up of hexagonal tiles to study the cosmos. Its main capability is infrared observation, meaning it will be able to peer through obstacles like dust clouds to see the early phases of star formation. Scientists even hope to see the atmospheric compositions of promising far-off planets.

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science mission chief said, with the new telescope, the cosmos is “giving up secrets that had been there for many, many decades, centuries, millennia.”

A 'new world view'

“It’s not an image. It’s a new world view that you’re going to see,” he said during a recent media briefing.

Zurbuchen said when he saw the images he got emotional and so did his colleagues: “It’s really hard to not look at the universe in new light and not just have a moment that is deeply personal.”

The images were selected by an international committee of representatives from NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, and the Space Telescope Science Institute.

Who was James Webb?

The machine's namesake, James Webb, was NASA's second administrator, who served from 1961 to 1968 and played an integral role in the Apollo program.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

The James Webb Space Telescope's first images are here, and they're spectacular

NASA has released the first suite of images from the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope, revealing the wonders of our universe in more detail than ever before. Stars explode in spectacular orange and blue light. Galaxies writhe and dance around each other in a tangle of dust and baby stars. An alien planet pulses with haze. Some of the oldest light in the known universe — emitted more than 13 billion years ago — bends around massive potholes of gravity to shine before our eyes, clear as day.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Spot the difference! Side-by-side photos show how much more powerful NASA's new James Webb telescope is than its predecessor Hubble

NASA treated the world to unforgettable views of the universe yesterday as it shared the first jaw-dropping images from the largest space observatory ever built. James Webb captured an unprecedented look at a 'stellar nursery', a dying star cloaked by dust and a 'cosmic dance' between a group of galaxies, along with hints of water vapor in the atmosphere of a remote exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NY
City
Corning, NY
Corning, NY
Business
scitechdaily.com

At Last! NASA’s Webb Space Telescope Is Now Fully Ready for Science

It has been a long journey for the James Webb Space Telescope, filled with setbacks and obstacles to overcome. Some consider its start date all the way back in 1989 when a Next Generation Space Telescope Workshop began looking into a follow-up to the Hubble Space Telescope. However, things kicked into a higher gear 26 years ago, in 1996, with a space telescope design proposal from an 18-member committee led by astronomer Alan Dressler. Construction of Webb started in 2004.
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Webb Telescope Reveals Clearest Infrared Image Of Early Universe

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory to be placed in orbit, has revealed the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe" ever taken, going back 13 billion years, NASA said Monday. The stunning shot, revealed in a White House briefing by President Joe Biden, is...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA Releases First Full Photo Gallery From Webb Telescope: See the Images

NASA debuted a series of unforgettable images of the cosmos captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, and its results are nothing short of a celestial celebration. On Tuesday morning, NASA rolled out the images thanks to the capabilities of the largest space observatory. Now, viewers can see a series of cosmological images once elusive to us until now.
ASTRONOMY
The Leader

The Leader

378
Followers
112
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Corning, NY from Corning Leader.

 http://the-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy