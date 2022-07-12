ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Safety Council to host large health, safety conference and expo

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Safety Council will host the state’s largest safety and health conference and expo in Norman.

The 2022 Oklahoma Safety & Health Conference & Expo will be held Aug. 1-4 at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center in Norman.

The Safety Council will partner with the Oklahoma Department of Labor and Midlands Management to host the event.

The event will have a western theme, with the moniker Champions of Safety & Health Round-Up, and will have health and environmental professionals from across the state and throughout the region, according to a Safety Council news release.

“The Oklahoma Safety Council was founded in 1947, making this our Diamond Anniversary,” said Betsey Kulakowski, executive director of the Council. “We will celebrate this milestone as we bring employers a robust schedule of educational and networking events. While this is our largest fundraiser of the year, we work to ensure we provide our attendees and sponsors with exceptional opportunities to gain knowledge and insight into safety and health topics that mean the most to them, while providing a conduit for building relationships and promoting a culture of safety and health in Oklahoma.”

The in-person conference will highlight the safety practices and measures that companies and professionals are advised to take to protect employees, clientele and the community at large.

The event will host a golf tournament on Monday, Aug. 1 at the Westwood Golf Course, as well as a Glow Bowling Tournament at the Sooner Bowling Center.

Pre-conference educational sessions will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The conference officially begins Tuesday, Aug. 3. Author and business leader Arthur Greeno will deliver a keynote address, followed by the first of 36 educational breakout sessions.

More than 80 vendors will be at the conference to connect attendees to the services, products and resources needed to help them have an effective safety and health management system.

Festivities on Wednesday, Aug. 4 will conclude with an evening social gathering and silent auction fundraiser. Event proceeds will support scholarships for safety and health students at UCO, OSU, NSU and SEOSU.

Thursday, Aug. 5 events include additional educational breakout sessions, vendor hall time and the annual Awards Luncheon with keynote speaker and Oklahoma State Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborne. The Safety Council will present its Pinnacle Award to a member company, and the Department of Labor will present its SAFE Awards.

Registration is open at www.oksafety.org/conference. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

