Miz And Mrs On 7/11 Ties Season Three Viewership High, Demo Rating Up

By Skylar Russell
 2 days ago

Viewership numbers for Miz and Mrs are in. Showbuzz Daily reports that the seventh episode of Miz And Mrs. Season Three drew a total of 669,000 viewers. Alongside that viewership number, Episode...

