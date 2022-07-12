Miz And Mrs On 7/11 Ties Season Three Viewership High, Demo Rating Up

Rosemary says that, somehow, the rehabilitation process in prison worked for Taya Valkyrie because it made her more trustworthy. Valkyrie's previous run ended in January 2021, when she was revealed as the culprit in the shooting of John E. Bravo. At the time, Tommy Dreamer noted that she'd either be sent to Jacksonville State Prison or Stamford Correctional. In doing so, IMPACT wrote her before the former Knockouts Champion's ultimately signed with WWE. More than a year later, Valkyrie returned to IMPACT, after WWE released her the previous November, to begin a new chapter of her career.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO