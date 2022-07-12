ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Principals at Bay, Rutherford to step down

By Jenna Maddox, S. Brady Calhoun
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The principals at two local high schools are stepping down from their roles, Bay District school officials confirmed Tuesday.

Bay High Principal Billy May will be the new principal of Jinks Middle School. Coy Pilson, the principal at Rutherford, will be an assistant director at Haney Technical College. In a news release, district officials said both principals requested the transfers.

“Bay High will always be dear to me, and I’ll always be a Tornado, but I’m eager to meet our Hornets and to do all I can to ensure their middle school experience is the very best it can be,” May said in a news release.

Pilson said he needed to change jobs for personal and health reasons.

“I have always been interested in post-secondary education and think this would be a wonderful opportunity for me,” Pilson added. “Rutherford will always have a special place in my heart.”

Rutherford Assistant Principal Todd Mitchell was named acting principal of Rutherford.

“I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to continuing to work with our Ram family,” Mitchell said. “I believe in our Rams and I know we can achieve great things.”

The district also announced that after three years at the helm of Merriam Cherry Street Elementary and three years as the Principal of Jinks Middle School, Blythe Carpenter will be moving to become the acting principal at Bay. Carpenter will be the first female principal of Bay High.

“Under Carpenter’s leadership, Cherry Street Elementary increased from an F to an A, and Jinks Middle School moved up from a D to a B,” the news release stated.

Carpenter, a graduate of Bay High School, said she is “thrilled” about this opportunity.

“It feels good to be going home,” she said.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt described the changes as challenging for students but said they could not be avoided.

“In all of these situations, I firmly believe we’re doing what’s best for our students and our hard-working staff members,” he said. “Change is hard but I believe that all of these leaders will rise to the challenges in their new positions and our district will become even stronger as a result of these adjustments.”

