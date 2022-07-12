ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man shot by Portsmouth police officer arrested on 2 felony charges

By Julius Ayo, Regina Mobley
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a Chesapeake man who was shot by an officer following an incident in June has been arrested. He had a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Police say 19-year-old Andre L. Rawls was arrested on Monday, July 11, and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering.

The charges stem from an incident on June 19. An officer responded to an area near the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive just before 11:30 a.m.

At the scene, police say Rawls brandished a sharp object at the officer. During the encounter, the officer fired at Rawls and he sustained a serious gunshot wound.

Kennette Rawls, Andre’s mother, told 10 On Your Side her son sustained two gunshot wounds to his right arm, two wounds to the right leg, one wound to the left leg, and a wound to his chest she says was caused by the unidentified officer’s taser.

Andre Rawls graduated from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake last year. That’s around the time, his mother says, his mental health deteriorated.

Rawls was released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Monday evening and was immediately arrested on the two felony charges.

His mother and grandmother attended a Tuesday morning at Portsmouth General District Court.

“When he entered the courtroom, I felt so sad for him because I wanted him to be home, I wanted him to get the proper help that he needed as far as getting the mental help that he needed,” said his mother.

Rawls was released from Portsmouth City Jail after posting bond. His mother told 10 Your Side her son will be admitted to a hospital in Virginia Beach, where doctors will follow the treatment protocols recommended by doctors at Norfolk General.

“My plan is to get him the proper help that he needs with the mental health organization and to get him the occupational therapy and the physical therapy that he needs to inspire help and to help him overcome this tragic situation that he is facing,” said Ms. Rawls.

Rawls is due back in court in August for a preliminary hearing.

Comments / 0

 

